Federal judge halts SC abortion ban as court cases begin: 'Plainly unconstitutional'

COLUMBIA — A federal judge temporarily halted South Carolina’s abortion ban Feb. 19, a day after Gov. Henry McMaster signed the measure into law.

U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis granted a 14-day temporary restraining order blocking the ban and said she would renew that order when it expires in advance of a March 9 hearing on a more extensive preliminary injunction.

The order from Lewis means the law prohibiting most abortions in the state is no longer in effect as the lengthier court cases begin, a process that legal experts say could ultimately take years. The six-page order from Lewis referred to the ban as "plainly unconstitutional."

The legislation, known by supporters as the "fetal heartbeat" bill, would ban abortions after around six to eight weeks of pregnancy. McMaster’s signature added South Carolina to close to a dozen other states that have approved similar bills, all of which have moved into court challenges and are not in effect.

In an hour-long hearing over Planned Parenthood and Greenville Women's Clinic's request for the temporary restraining order, Lewis repeatedly questioned a lawyer representing S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson's office on how the state could square the ban with U.S. Supreme Court precedent that women have a constitutional right to abortion access.

Lewis and Julie Murray, an attorney representing Planned Parenthood and the clinic, noted that the Supreme Court has held that women have a right to choose to have an abortion up until the point at which a fetus can be viable outside of the womb, which is generally considered to be after 24 weeks of gestation.

"That's just the way the law is," Lewis said, adding that she does not have the authority as a district-level judge to "create law," only to apply it as is.

Lewis pointed out that South Carolina's proposed ban is not even close to what current Supreme Court precedent allows.

"I mean, my God, we're not talking about a week or two" before viability, Lewis said. "We're talking about way before viability, months before."

South Carolina Deputy Solicitor General Emory Smith argued the law is in "a state of flux" and a new Supreme Court with a different composition could decide to reverse the court's precedent in the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Three of the current justices were nominated by Republican former President Donald Trump in recent years.

Lewis, who was nominated by former President Barack Obama in 2011 and confirmed to the federal bench in 2012, said the future of abortion law is not for her to determine.

"In the meantime," Lewis said, "a lot of harm can happen."

Smith did not dispute that a ban at six to eight weeks is well before a fetus could be viable outside of the womb. But he repeatedly noted the Supreme Court has yet to rule on the similar "fetal heartbeat" legislation in other states, some of which are now in appeals.

The state will not be able to appeal the temporary restraining order, but it will be able to appeal if Lewis grants the more permanent preliminary injunction March 9.

Lewis voiced skepticism that any argument from the state could prevent that preliminary injunction, though she said she would give them until March 2 to submit briefs laying out their case.

"I don't think there's anything else that would assist me," Lewis said.

Murray said Planned Parenthood will be seeking summary judgment to strike down the law for good, a decision that could also be appealed.

After the ruling, Wilson said he believes the ban "is constitutional and deserves a vigorous defense to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary."

"Every generation has a right and a duty to revisit issues as important as this one," Wilson said. "The Heartbeat Law protects life. Nothing is more important or fundamental. Today’s temporary restraining order is only a first step, but the legal fight has just begun. We look forward to further arguing why this law should be valid."

Malissa Burnette, one of the attorneys representing Planned Parenthood and Greenville Women's Clinic, said there's always a possibility the Supreme Court may reverse Roe v. Wade.

"But I don't think (the Attorney General's Office) should count their chickens before they hatch," Burnette said, "because that court, with the Republican appointees, has already surprised some of the folks with their decisions that are based on law instead of politics."

The law's passage caused Planned Parenthood to temporarily halt its abortion services in South Carolina. Murray said the law's passage had "thrown into chaos" abortion services in the state.

If the law was not blocked, Murray said abortion providers would have needed to cancel 60 appointments in the coming days.

"Today, abortion remains safe and legal in South Carolina, and politicians' plan to restrict access to health care has failed," said Jenny Black, CEO of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. "Gov. McMaster: South Carolinians need a COVID-19 plan, not an abortion ban. Our patients deserve more from their elected leaders."

McMaster tweeted that the state would "defend this law every step of the way."

"No lawsuit can weaken our resolve to fight for life," McMaster said.

About 55 percent of abortions in South Carolina are conducted after six weeks of gestation, according to 2019 data from the state’s health department.

The in-person hearing in federal court featured a socially distant audience of only 12 people, mostly reporters.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic spokeswoman Molly Rivera said the organization halted their abortion services at clinics in Columbia and Charleston after the bill was signed into law but were planning to resume after the court ruling.

There is only one other abortion clinic in South Carolina, operated by the Greenville Women's Clinic. A staffer there told The Post and Courier on Feb. 19 that they had not halted their abortion services.

Doctors who violate the law would be guilty of a felony, subject to a $10,000 fine and a maximum prison sentence of two years.

South Carolina's current law bans abortions after around 20 weeks, but it ties the fetus’ age to conception, rather than a woman’s monthly cycle. Since this date cannot be scientifically pinpointed, the ban actually refers to what doctors consider a gestational age of 22 weeks.