Federal government denies SC request to suspend high-stakes student testing

COLUMBIA — South Carolina students will spend the final weeks of the school year preparing for and taking high-stakes standardized tests after the federal government denied Superintendent Molly Spearman's request for another reprieve.

But parents can opt out, since the federal government did erase all penalties that normally result from lack of participation, she announced March 29.

Still, the decision from the Biden administration means testing may occupy the bulk of the education effort after spring break, just as more schools bring students back five days a week.

All but three school districts — all of them rural — will be offering five days of face-to-face learning by mid-April, following spring break. The majority of schools already do, including high schools in Richland One in Columbia, where the full-week option began March 29. No school is still operating online-only, according to Spearman's agency.

Every state was given a waiver from high-stakes testing last spring amid forced school shutdowns nationwide. But the federal Department of Education denied states' requests to skip them a second time.

Spearman asked permission to allow different tests that schools already give — which provide teachers quicker, more useful results — to serve as a temporary substitute. The denial means schools must set aside time in the last 30 days of the academic year to give state-standardized tests, which are used to grade a school's performance as per state and federal education accountability laws.

"I was very disappointed," she told reporters. "It will take valuable time away from classroom teaching when we so desperately need every minute we have to instruct our students."

The data is valuable, she said, but "because of the pandemic, we didn't need our students to go through extra testing this year."

Spearman stressed to the tens of thousands of parents and educators who have contacted her office pleading for a suspension: "I've done everything I could possibly do."

Spearman announced her decision last June to seek another waiver. Days later, the Legislature passed a law officially directing her to do so and, if the federal government approved, suspending all state-mandated testing requirements, too.

Her request was denied in a letter dated March 26.

"Still, we recognize that some schools and school districts will face circumstances where they are not able to successfully administer summative assessments to all students," wrote Ian Rosenblum, a deputy assistant secretary at the federal agency, about approving a separate part of Spearman's request.

Normally, districts face a loss of federal funding if less than 95 percent of each school's students participate. Those penalties won't kick in this year.

While Spearman encouraged families to participate, "it's a decision left up to that family," she said.

Third- through eighth-graders take state-standardized tests in English and math. Fourth- and sixth-graders also take science tests to comply with state and federal law.

In high school, end-of-course tests in biology, algebra, and English are required by federal law, while state law additionally requires an end-of-course U.S. history exam. Normally, those tests account for 20 percent of students' final grades in those subjects, but that state rule was waived last fall.

The testing will generally take up a week of instructional time for each school, which can set the dates at any point within the 30-day window.

But the preparation will take up far more time, said Patrick Kelly with the Palmetto State Teachers Association.

For students who haven't been in the classroom for much of the year, "teachers may end up spending a lot of time to the run up of the tests on the testing format rather than the contest," he said.

Plus, "you'll have assistant principals doing nothing but test preparation for the next month," he added. "It will really inhibit the ability of schools to have something close to normal for the last nine weeks."

Due to the security involved in the tests, they must be taken in-person at school. Allowing students to take them virtually at home is not an option, Spearman said.

At the very least, that likely means the vast majority of students whose families have kept their children learning remotely — regardless of a school's in-classroom operating status — won't participate.

Teachers have long complained the high-stakes tests are useless for their classrooms, since the results come months later and give a score but provide no details on which questions or areas students struggled with in each subject.

Having large chunks of students opt out will likely strip any meaning from the testing results, negating all objections for suspending them, Kelly said.