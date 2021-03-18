Federal COVID aid to pay off SC DOT's debt, potentially pave way for I-526 widening

COLUMBIA — The state Department of Transportation is using roughly $140 million in federal COVID-19 aid to pay off debt and free up money for more interstate projects.

It's unclear which projects will be the beneficiaries, though one could be the widening of Interstate 526.

Erasing the agency's loan balances will "position us to deal with some of the very large projects on the horizon," such as widening I-526 and reworking its interchange with Interstate 26 in North Charleston, which has a multi-billion-dollar price tag, said Justin Powell, DOT's deputy secretary for finance.

The DOT board's unanimous vote March 18 authorized Secretary Christy Hall to start the process of paying off the agency's debt years ahead of schedule. She'll come back to the board with recommendations on how to redirect the money that would otherwise make loan payments.

The payoff is estimated to free up $13 million yearly that can go to local highway projects.

"Instead of paying bankers, we can pay construction workers to continue doing work," Powell said.

The money comes from $166 million that the spending package Congress passed in December sent to South Carolina to offset losses in gas tax revenue from fewer people driving and fueling up amid the pandemic.

That was South Carolina's share of $9.8 billion in COVID-19 relief sent to state DOTs nationwide, with far more flexibility than normal federal highway funding and no local match required.

Unlike other states, South Carolina's DOT didn't need that federal aid to fill a budget hole, partly because of rising vehicle sales amid the pandemic. And when people buy a vehicle in South Carolina, the taxes on that sale, capped at $500, goes to the DOT.

"We had a surge in this state of people buying cars — a lot of cars," Hall told the board.

While that still left a $40 million gap over the last year due to declining gas tax revenue, the agency made cuts internally to cover that without needing to cut or delay any road or bridge project, Hall said.

That allows the DOT to "leverage the unanticipated, one-time (federal) money into long-term gain," she said.

Of the $166 million allocated to South Carolina, the DOT can keep $149.4 million, while $16.6 million is split between the state's six largest local transportation agencies.

Those in the Charleston and Columbia areas get the biggest chunks, at $4.9 million each. It's up to those local agencies how to spend their allotment, but DOT officials are urging them to use it to pay down their own debt.

The roughly $7 million the DOT will have left after paying off debt that dates to 1996 will go to interstate projects, while the $13 million or so freed up annually can go toward local highway widening projects to ease congestion. Exact amounts are yet to be determined, Powell said.