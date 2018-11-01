COLUMBIA — After years trying to get a referendum on the 2018 state ballot on whether the governor should appoint the state education superintendent, bipartisan proponents are launching a last-minute push to convince voters to approve it.
The question offers voters the option to amend the state constitution, changing the education chief from an elected position to one appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate.
Advocates of the idea from both parties, including Gov. Henry McMaster and his predecessors Nikki Haley and Mark Sanford, pushed for its approval by the Legislature for 15 years, saying an appointed superintendent would be held more accountable.
Critics worry that a governor could appoint a superintendent with no education experience.
After years of failure in the Statehouse, adding the referendum to the 2018 ballot was passed overwhelmingly by both the House and Senate this past session.
Ballot referendums have historically fared well in South Carolina. In 2014, 56 percent of voters approved a similar measure to make the state's adjutant general, the head of the S.C. National Guard, a gubernatorial appointment, rather than an elected official.
In recent weeks, some have grown concerned that the education superintendent referendum may not be in as strong of a position as Tuesday's election nears, prompting a more vigorous 11th-hour campaign to educate voters about the issue.
A poll conducted by the GOP strategy firm Trafalgar Group in late September to early October and shared with The Post and Courier found around 29 percent of voters supported the referendum and 27 percent opposed it. Nearly as many voters held an opinion as those who were undecided, which stood at 43 percent.
When voters were informed about the potential benefits of it, support jumped significantly.
"When we measured this over three weeks ago, I felt like a serious sustained campaign with a real budget could have done the trick and it could have been easily accomplished," Trafalgar Group senior strategist Robert Cahaly said.
Now, though, Cahaly fears it may be too little too late.
"Could it still be done? Yes. Would it be very difficult? Yes," Cahaly said. "They have to find something to really get in front of voters, and it's really hard."
The pro-business S.C. Chamber of Commerce has led the recent charge, working with both Republican superintendent incumbent Molly Spearman and one of her Democratic predecessors, Inez Tenenbaum.
Tenenbaum argued giving the governor appointment power for the position would add more accountability because it would allow inferior superintendents to be pushed out for poor performance, rather than holding the job for a guaranteed four years before the next election.
Both Spearman and Tenenbaum said that forcing the superintendent to campaign every four years takes away time they could be spending on the job.
A new video ad from the S.C. Chamber includes clips of Haley, Tenenbaum and Spearman all supporting the referendum.
In addition, Pitts said the chamber would be putting up digital billboards promoting the effort and they have asked political candidates who support it to include messages about it in their campaigns.
McMaster tweeted his support of the measure Wednesday in response to release of the chamber's video.
Our students deserve to have a Superintendent of Education with a seat in the cabinet working in lock step with the entire executive branch on a unified vision for education excellence in South Carolina. https://t.co/uO9IQBfcoB— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 31, 2018
"I think the lack of knowledge that it’s even on the ballot is very apparent," S.C. Chamber President Ted Pitts said. "When you explain to voters that currently there are no qualifications and there is no shared vision between our state's leader and the leader of our schools... a vast majority of South Carolinians realize this is the right thing to do."
Both Pitts and Swati Patel, another top S.C. Chamber official, are former chiefs of staff for Haley and helped promote the proposal while she was governor.
Not all political leaders support the idea, however.
State Rep. James Smith, the Democrat running against McMaster, opposes the referendum because he wanted the Legislature to include more requirements for the position.
"We don’t want a Betsy DeVos in South Carolina," Smith said, referring to the current U.S. Secretary of Education, who critics complained had no experience in public schools when President Donald Trump appointed her.
State Sen. Vincent Sheheen, D-Camden, used be a strong supporter of the idea but he said he has become increasingly torn in recent years because he no longer believes governors are actually held accountable for their agencies' performance.
"The appointees of the governor for the last 10 to 15 years have generally been terrible for our state agencies and very destructive to the state," Sheheen said. "So the argument that we would end up with better government has demonstrably not been true."
If voters reject the measure, Spearman said she hopes it will get added to the ballot again in the future.