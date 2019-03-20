COLUMBIA — Legislation introduced Wednesday would task Gov. Henry McMaster with selling South Carolina's only state-owned utility, taking the decision out of the Legislature's control.
The proposal by Senate President Harvey Peeler would leave the question of what to do with Santee Cooper to the Republican governor who's been advocating a sale for over a year.
It directs McMaster to start a competitive bidding process through the Department of Administration, a Cabinet agency. The sale would have to benefit the utility's customers as well as taxpayers across the state.
Peeler, R-Gaffney, said the utility's future has been "looming over us" for too long, and legislators should not be involved in the sale process.
"The time has come to sell Santee Cooper," he said. "They are crippled by debt. It is clear to me Santee Cooper cannot see their own way that works for their ratepayers and taxpayers of this state."
Tasking the executive branch with the job "allows South Carolina to move forward," he continued. "We have to do this, and this nonpolitical process is the right way to get it done."
By state law, only the Legislature can approve whether to sell the New Deal-era utility, which provides electricity to about 2 million customers throughout the state, mostly through 20 electric co-operatives. The law, passed during ex-Gov. Mark Sanford's tenure, even bars utility executives from broaching a potential sell on their own.
McMaster has advocated selling Santee Cooper since soon after the public utility, along with partner South Carolina Electric & Gas, bailed on completing two reactors at V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in July 2017 after jointly spending $9 billion.
The governor has said selling the utility that’s headquartered in Berkeley County, or parts of it, could be the only way to provide relief to its customers. The partially completed reactors account for half of the utility's $8 billion debt.
McMaster praised Peeler's move.
"We’ve known all along that the one thing we can’t afford is inaction," he said. "This bold and necessary step moves us closer to the resolution of one of the state’s most pressing and impactful issues.”
Legislators are studying whether to sell the public utility. Peeler said the joint House and Senate committee, organized last year, has accomplished its primary role in finding a "robust, private market."
Asked about Peeler's resolution, House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, noted it was the House that set up that study panel.
"The House took the lead in starting this sale process and looks forward to continuing evaluating potential sale options," he said.
More than 15 bids submitted as part of the committee's review came from 10 separate investment firms and power companies.
The bids, announced last month, included two offers for parts of the public utility. Seven pitched a full takeover of the state-run, New Deal-era utility that has powered parts of rural South Carolina for nearly 85 years. Others offered to sell Santee Cooper power or manage its power plants and utility lines that supply electricity to around 179,000 direct customers.
ICF, the company hired by the Legislature to evaluate the offers, said only four of the bids met the criteria legislators sought.
It would be highly unusual for South Carolina legislators to easily relinquish power to the governor. In 2005, when it appeared Sanford was trying to sell the utility — which he denied at the time — legislators passed a law ensuring they had full control. That law even limited the governor's powers over his appointees to the utility's board.
Both chambers must approve the resolution, which would function as a temporary law.
Sen. Larry Grooms, whose district includes the utility's headquarters, said he will filibuster the proposal on the Senate floor.
"I will do everything I can to protect my constituents from needless rate hikes," Grooms, R-Bonneau, told The Post and Courier, adding other legislators should consult those representing Santee Cooper customers. "The sale would affect my constituents more than anyone else in the Senate."
Grooms said the fast-tracked proposal took him completely by surprise. "What's the hurry?" he asked, saying the utility doesn't plan to hike rates for two years. "Once the damage is done, you can't undo it."
The nuclear debacle accounts for 4 percent of Santee Cooper's rates. The utility expects to phase in an additional 7 percent over several years, starting in 2021, confirmed utility spokeswoman Mollie Gore.
Offers received so far estimate savings for customers of between 2 percent and 14 percent. But the state's consultants warn they haven’t been able to verify the details.
Grooms contends some of the submitted bids aren't even doable and can't reduce rates. As a public utility, Santee Cooper pays no property taxes. If a private company takes over, the prospect of paying those taxes alone could cause a big jump in rates. At the very least, the claims and consequences should be thoroughly evaluated, Grooms said.
Property taxes represent just one of several hurdles standing in the way of cutting Santee Cooper’s rates in the private sector.
The utility’s new owners would have to pay off or refinance billions of dollars of debt, for starters, and they’d likely have to pay higher rates to do so than the public utility. They’d also have to pay income taxes, a big outlay the utility doesn’t make now.
The state’s consultants looked into that puzzle, and they found that even if a private-sector owner paid off all of Santee Cooper’s nuclear project debt, the savings would be washed out by taxes and other expenses. So, for ratepayers to benefit, Santee Cooper's new owners would have to slash further, possibly shutting down its coal-fired power plants, for example, but such cuts add other layers of uncertainty.
Peeler's proposal came a day after the committee weighing what to do peppered Santee Cooper executives with questions they couldn't answer.
Earlier Tuesday, a separate Senate panel questioned the utility's interim chairman, Charlie Condon, who is McMaster's pick to lead the board. McMaster appointed the state's former attorney general last July after the session ended with no vote on his appointment. The Senate sued, saying McMaster overstepped his powers. The state Supreme Court disagreed, ruling in November that Condon could take his seat on the utility’s governing board.
But Condon still faces confirmation by the Senate.
The Legislature spent the bulk of last year’s session debating what to do about the debacle that cost customers billions upfront. The project was already years behind schedule and billions over budget when its main contractor declared bankruptcy months before the utilities abandoned it.
The parent company is SCE&G, the project’s majority owner, is now owned by Dominion Energy.
Thad Moore contributed to this report.