COLUMBIA — The latest change in South Carolina's massive overhaul of its troubled schools is guaranteeing that control of poor-performing districts taken over by the state don't return to the same leaders who presided over years of failing test scores and mismanagement once problems are fixed.

S.C. Education Superintendent Molly Spearman, who's taken over three districts since 2017, pushed a provision passed by a state Senate subcommittee on Wednesday that would remove school board members from state-run districts.

"This is how we believe it needs to work. We know how it doesn't," Spearman told The Post and Courier after the meeting, referring to the efforts of a previous state superintendent.

The takeover proposal was added to a much smaller version of an education bill the S.C. House overwhelmingly approved in March. The Senate panel ended its work on the bill Wednesday after 10 months of reviewing it section-by-section, moving it to the full Senate Education Committee.

"If you’re waiting for perfect, we’re not going to do anything. We’re not going to get perfect," said Senate Education Committee Chairman Greg Hembree, R-Little River. "It's not going to solve all of (South Carolina's education problems), but it is meaningful."

The state's K-12 agency has been able to take over schools and entire districts for two decades.

Before Spearman took office, the only previous takeover in the state’s history — Allendale County in 1999 — ended eight years later with test scores still stubbornly ranked near the bottom of the state. Squabbles with the district’s school board members helped thwart progress as they continually stirred up the community against state intervention.

After years still stuck at the bottom, Allendale County also became the second district taken over.

Spearman's agency has since assumed management of Williamsburg County and tiny Florence 4 in Timmonsville, and she declared a fiscal emergency in Sumter County, publicly putting it on warning.

Currently, school board members in the three districts continue to hold their titles, just without any power, while local elections continue.

The Senate proposal would dissolve the school boards entirely once the state takes over a district.

"There's no need for the board to be there. It's confusing," Spearman told the panel earlier this year. "If a district has gotten to that dire of a state where we have to manage the district, they need to be removed and we need to try something different."

Under the proposal, control could shift to a five-member interim board — appointed by the governor, state superintendent and local legislators — once the district has met its improvement benchmarks for at least three consecutive years.

The appointed board would govern for at least another three years. Exactly how long would depend on approval by the state Board of Education. School board elections could then be held to return control to local residents.

"That's six years at the bare minimum, realistically at least seven or eight years before a local board would have complete control," Hembree said.

Other pieces of the bill would spell out the tiered system of additional support that schools and districts would receive from the state agency over several years before reaching emergency status.

That section largely puts in state law what the agency's already doing.

Beyond the takeovers, the education agency's innovation office is helping 179 schools rated "below average" and 56 schools rated "unsatisfactory" — the two worst grades — on this year's state report cards.

The agency is additionally working with 207 schools in 54 districts where specific groups of students, such as those with disabilities or living in poverty, are faring badly.

"The goal is to get to these schools and get them turned around before they’re" at the bottom, Hembree said.

But the agency would need more money to expand what it's already doing.

The bill specifies that the state can, but doesn't have to, take over districts that fail to turn around after several years of intervention. The decision would depend on what the agency can handle.

"We have more schools that need these interventions than we’re able to intervene in today," Hembree said. "We don’t have the troops on the ground enough to do everything this statute, if passed, would allow us to do."