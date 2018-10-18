In Wednesday night's first debate of the South Carolina governor's race, Republican incumbent Henry McMaster and Democratic challenger James Smith threw out several claims about the state and each other's records.
Here are a few key points of dispute and the background behind them:
Best states to do business
Smith claimed that South Carolina is now the 33rd best state to do business, while North Carolina and Georgia are 8th and 9th.
A CNBC scorecard released in July had similar numbers but Smith was just slightly off. South Carolina was ranked 30th, North Carolina was ranked 9th and Georgia 7th.
The point, Smith spokesman Brad Warthen said, is how poorly South Carolina is faring compared to its neighboring states.
Other rankings have offered quite the opposite conclusion, however. Chief Executive magazine, for example, ranked South Carolina as the third best state to do business, tied with North Carolina, in their annual poll of CEOs.
Tax votes
McMaster repeatedly dinged Smith for supporting tax increases during his 22 years in the Legislature.
Since entering the Statehouse, Smith has supported several proposed tax increases, ranging from sales taxes on alcohol and cigarettes to the gas tax that passed through the Legislature last year despite McMaster's veto.
Smith noted that the governor does not have the power to unilaterally enact a tax increase unless it is first passed by the Legislature, which is true.
But the governor can stop a tax increase from going into effect by vetoing it if the Legislature does not have a supermajority to override.
Tax exemptions
Asked which tax exemptions he would consider eliminating, McMaster suggested there aren't any.
"When you eliminate an exemption, you're raising taxes," McMaster said. "I want to have comprehensive tax reform, but I want them to go lower, not up."
Yet in response to a series of questions from The Post and Courier just this past weekend, McMaster said he believes "we must eliminate some exemptions to simplify our tax code."
McMaster campaign spokeswoman Caroline Anderegg said the governor's answer at the debate was about eliminating exemptions without any other changes.
Cutting taxes leads to growth
Asked how he would continue to fund state services at current levels if taxes are cut, McMaster said lower taxes would spur the economy and actually lead to more money coming in for the state government.
"It's been proven every time," McMaster said. "It's worked."
Many economists do believe that tax cuts tend to lead to growth in principle, but other hotly dispute whether the two phenomena necessarily work in tandem. Several examples in recent American history have suggested the opposite can happen depending on the circumstances.
Perhaps most famously, former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback slashed income taxes in his state in 2012, promising it would boost the state's economy. Instead, the state saw revenues decline and had to cut funding to education and infrastructure, leading to slower growth there than the rest of the country.
South Carolina has also grappled with a negative impact from major tax cuts at the wrong time before, like the 2006 measure that slashed property taxes and wound up creating a major shortfall in the state budget.
Medicaid expansion
Both Smith and McMaster threw out a lot of numbers about the potential impact of Medicaid expansion, which McMaster — like his predecessor, Nikki Haley — has declined to accept and Smith has pledged to change.
Smith claimed accepting the federal dollars could lead to 40,000 new jobs in South Carolina's medical industry and would offer the state $2 billion without raising taxes. McMaster countered that the state could be on the hook for up to a billion dollars a year after the first few years, when the state is required to match some of the federal funds.
Analyses of the potential impact of Medicaid expansion vary wildly, often depending on which group is commissioning the study and what their interests are. Estimated figures should be taken with many grains of salt.
One study by the University of South Carolina Moore School of Business in 2012 and prepared for the South Carolina Hospital Association (which supports expansion), found that federal funding for the state could have been approximately $11.2 billion from 2014 to 2020 and could support nearly 44,000 new jobs.
After the first few years, the state would need to start matching a portion — up to 10 percent — of the funds, which would cost around $635 million over the same period.
But again, other groups have offered differing analyses, and the true economic impact is difficult to measure without knowing exactly how many residents would be enrolled.