GREENVILLE — In the second and final debate Thursday between the two candidates for South Carolina governor, Republican incumbent Henry McMaster and Democratic challenger James Smith again lobbed several accusations about each other's records and reality on the ground in South Carolina.

We reviewed the accuracy of some of their claims:

Base Load Review Act

McMaster accused Smith of voting for the Base Load Review Act, the 2007 law that kickstarted the construction of SCANA's failed $9 billion nuclear project and put ratepayers on the hook for the costs.

Smith did not vote for that bill. As he pointed out, he was still an active soldier serving in Afghanistan at the time. McMaster apologized for the error.

But McMaster also said Smith "took a walk" on the final vote this year for a compromise bill to cut nuclear rates by 15 percent instead of the full 18 percent.

Smith and his running mate, state Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell, could be seen leaving the chamber moments before the final vote on the bill after requesting leave from the House. They did vote on previous procedural moves for the bill before missing the final passage vote.

Asked Friday why they left, Smith said Norrell had a commitment in her hometown of Lancaster and he had a private campaign commitment.

In response to McMaster's claim on the debate stage, Smith appeared to chide the governor for vetoing the bill "when we were working to drive the rates down."

Yet Smith himself said in a statement after that vote (even though he didn't participate in it) that he was opposed to the final compromise version of the bill because, like McMaster, he wanted the full 18 percent rate cut.

Crime in sanctuary cities

Smith claimed that McMaster proposed eliminating sanctuary cities, a term that refers to jurisdictions that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement authorities.

Smith is correct that there are no sanctuary cities in South Carolina, but McMaster responded that he wanted to stop any areas in the state from becoming sanctuary cities in the first place.

McMaster then said, "We know, in places where they have sanctuary cities, crime goes up, they have one problem after another."

Last year, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions cited a study from the University of California Riverside, claiming that it showed that sanctuary cities face more violent crime than non-sanctuary cities.

But the researchers of that study refuted Sessions' claim, saying he had misinterpreted the results.

In fact, they said, there is no statistically significant evidence that crime rates in sanctuary cities are higher than in non-sanctuary cities. Other experts say there is no clear evidence either way.

Medical cannabis

In a debate over whether the state should legalize medical cannabis, McMaster (who opposes it) said it is "the consistent opinion of law enforcement that it would be a detriment to society."

Smith (who supports it) said he believes "the science is very clear" and that there are "several folks within law enforcement that share my belief in this," some of whom have even had their own family members helped by the drug.

Asked for the name of such a leader, Smith on Friday cited Jeff Moore, the former longtime executive director of the South Carolina Sheriffs' Association. Moore has credited medical marijuana with saving the life of his son, who got PTSD after two tours of duty in Iraq.

State Law Enforcement Division chief Mark Keel has said he is opposed to it until the federal government changes how it classifies the drug. The National Institute of Drug Abuse says there have not been enough large-scale clinical trials to reach a definitive conclusion.

Cell phones in prisons

Asked how to shore up safety in state prisons, McMaster discussed his efforts to crack down on cell phone smuggling into the prisons and attempts to change federal law that bans cell phone jamming technology.

Smith retorted that "cell phones don't murder prisoners, it just doesn't happen."

While inanimate objects obviously do not literally kill anyone by themselves, prison officials around the country do believe that smuggled cell phones can play a key role in riots, including the one earlier this year at Lee Correctional Institute, because they help inmates to communicate with each other and the outside world.

MOX

As he continues to press the Trump administration to keep open a nuclear fuel facility at the Savannah River Site, McMaster said there is a $50 billion market for the fuel that could be produced there, an amount that he said is "way more, way more, multiple times more than it will cost to finish it."

The U.S. Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration has estimated that it would actually cost around $50 billion to finish it, though the project's advocates dispute that projection.