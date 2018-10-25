In the 1st Congressional District race, Democrat Joe Cunningham says his willingness to work across the political aisle sets him apart.
But he's never had to cross a political aisle before. This is his first run for public office.
Republican Katie Arrington, a one-term state representative from Summerville, has described the election as a fight between "good and evil."
If that's true, what does that say about her claim that she, too, can work across the aisle with Democrats on the other side?
To sort truth from talking point, The Post and Courier examined some claims made by both candidates heading into their Nov. 6 showdown.
1. Can Arrington call herself a cybersecurity expert?
Though she does not have a college degree, she calls herself a cybersecurity expert. She points to her most recent job: vice president of sales operations at Dispersive Technologies, a Charleston cybersecurity solutions provider.
"There is software, and three iterations of it, that I've worked with at Dispersive Technologies. Understanding that particular software, how it worked with government enterprise networks, is what I do. So the certifications are proprietary to the company," she said. "I was a Dispersive expert."
Kelly Caine, an associate professor at Clemson University's School of Computing, said there is no single, widely accepted state-level license, test or certification required for someone to be considered an expert in cybersecurity, unlike other fields like nursing or engineering.
2. Can Cunningham call himself an "ocean engineer?"
In one of his TV ads, Cunningham is depicted floating in the water warning against a spill if offshore drilling comes to the state. He touts his experience as an ocean engineer.
But Cunningham does not have an engineering license in South Carolina. He was an engineer intern and a project engineer at Turrell, Hall and Associates in Naples, Florida. As a project engineer there, a professional engineering license was not required because he was working under the guidance of a licensed professional engineer, according to Josh Maxwell, chief engineer at the firm.
A licensed engineer who votes Republican in South Carolina has challenged Cunningham's advertised claim he is an ocean engineer to the S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation. He cited a state law that says it is unlawful for someone to use the title "engineer" without being registered as an engineer or firm.
No decision has been announced by the state agency.
3. Did Cunningham prosecute criminals?
The West Ashley construction attorney references his experience in the courtroom, especially when talking about law enforcement and immigration reform. However, those prosecutions happened while he was still attending law school in Kentucky.
Cunningham said he obtained a limited student law license during his second or third year in law school.
"I presented indictments to a grand jury, interviewed police officers in front of a grand jury. I called witnesses to the stand. I tried criminal cases," Cunningham told The Post and Courier. "You could do everything as long as an attorney was present."
Kentucky Commonwealth's Attorney Linda Tally Smith confirmed Cunningham did act in a prosecution role during his time as an intern. "They can do anything that we can do in the courtroom, as long as they are supervised by us," she said.
Cunningham was admitted into the South Carolina Bar in 2014.
4. Did Arrington's supporters lose their jobs for supporting her?
During an Oct. 3 press conference, nine African-American community leaders announced their plans to buck identity politics and vote for Arrington, a Republican. The campaign characterized the group of leaders in a press release as "lifelong Democrats."
One of the attendees was Charleston-area businessman Jerome Heyward, who has run for local offices as a Republican.
Christan Rainey, a 33-year-old firefighter who also runs a nonprofit dedicated to stopping domestic violence, told The Post and Courier in a recent interview, "I don't consider myself a Democrat or a Republican."
In the debate, Arrington said the group's support came at a price, saying, "They have been threatened. Some of them have lost their jobs."
Arrington's campaign would not say who lost their job. Heyward said people had lost jobs but declined to say who. "I'm not gonna help you," he said.
The Post and Courier was able to reach four of the nine people cited in Arrington's claim. None confirmed a job loss.
5. Has Cunningham taken "laundered money" from Nancy Pelosi?
Pelosi has not donated directly to Cunningham's campaign. However, Cunningham has gotten money from Democratic incumbents who, in turn, may have gotten money from Pelosi during their political lifetimes, such as Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer. He gave $2,000 to Cunningham's campaign in the third quarter.
In March 2017, Pelosi gave Illinois Democratic U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos $2,000. In September 2018, Bustos gave Cunningham $2,000.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee — the party's House fundraising arm — is lending support to Cunningham's campaign in the form of strategy advice but not cash directly.
The DCCC is providing "a robust field program focused on assisting the Cunningham campaign in turning out African-American voters," said DCCC spokeswoman Amanda Sherman.
6. Has Arrington taken money from Big Pharma and oil companies?
Cunningham accused Arrington of taking money from large pharmaceutical companies and oil companies, saying in the debate this showed she would be "beholden to them."
According to the campaign finance watchdog OpenSecrets.org, Arrington has received $4,500 from the pharmaceutical and health product sector, and $500 from oil and gas.
Cunningham, too, has been supported by pharma. According to the same data, Cunningham received $1,328 from pharmaceuticals and health products.
The website's figures are based on contributions from PACs and individuals who give $200 or more. For example, if someone works for an oil company — such as Hope Freeman, a communications director for BP America's Southeast office who gave Arrington $250 during the primary — those dollars will count under the oil and gas sector.
Outside of financial contributions, Arrington's campaign does have ties to BP. Kathleen Randall, Arrington's campaign treasurer, was the company's Southeast Region director of government and public affairs from 1994 to 2010.
"My treasurer is a woman that I admire. She was a single mother, became a lawyer and she happened to work for BP," Arrington said at the debate.
7. Has Cunningham accepted corporate PAC money?
Cunningham said he would reject corporate political action committee money. So far, he has kept that promise. However, he is raising money through ActBlue, the Democratic fundraising bundling platform.
It isn't considered a PAC, but the online platform hauled in more than $385 million for Democratic candidates nationwide in the last quarter.
8. Does the offensive meme mentioned in the debate exist?
Arrington made repeated references in their debate to a meme that had circulated on social media.
The racially offensive image showed Arrington painted as a period Scarlett O'Hara with some of her African-American supporters presented as slaves and President Donald Trump on horseback. The image depicts the White House as a Southern plantation.
Attempts to confirm or interview potential sources of the meme by The Post and Courier were unsuccessful. Multiple phone calls to someone identified as an early sharer were not returned.
During the debate, Arrington called on Cunningham to condemn the image. He did not address the meme onstage but later released a statement to The Post and Courier.
"The first we learned of this was when Katie started talking about it on the campaign trail," he said. "There's absolutely no place for that in politics. We strongly condemn anyone spreading misinformation or hatefulness in this race and that’s why we’re running a positive campaign on the issues."
Charleston County Republican Party Chairman Larry Kobrovsky has asked the U.S. Attorney's Office in Columbia for an investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lance Crick confirmed the office had received the request to investigate the offensive image but could not provide additional comment.