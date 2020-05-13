Facing partisan criticism, Democrat Jim Clyburn cites working with SC's GOP governor

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn pushed back against his Republican colleagues during the first public hearing of the House coronavirus oversight panel after GOP members questioned the committee's political motives rather than ask invited health professionals about best practices for reopening the country.

The South Carolina congressman, who is the third-ranking Democrat in the House, directed his frustration at Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., who is the only physician on the 12-member committee.

During his allotted three minutes of questioning Wednesday, Green ripped into the group created by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and chaired by Clyburn.

Green said Congress should be investigating China's role in the spread of the novel coronavirus and should also return to Washington to set an example for the nation as more than half of states are lifting restrictions adopted to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"The committee is not off to a good start," Green said, noting that the panel's first action was demanding that five companies return federal loans they received through the Paycheck Protection Program.

"It begs the question and it creates some doubt," Green continued. "Is the majority really interested in the truth or just pushing a narrative?"

Green noted Clyburn's home state of South Carolina is seeing success as it gradually reopens.

An hour into the meeting, Clyburn pushed back with a compliment that morphed into a verbal finger-wagging.

"Thank you to Dr. Green for recognizing South Carolina's successes," Clyburn began.

"One of the reasons we are successful, Dr. Green, is because this Democrat reached out to my Republican governor, and we have talked on more than one occasion about setting up mobile testing, (and) reached out to the Medical University of South Carolina," he said.

Clyburn continued, "And we are working together, not politically posturing, but working together in a bipartisan way."

The meeting came hours after second-ranking House Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana sent a five-page letter to Clyburn with a list of 10 demands about how the committee moves forward to ensure it "is not misused for political purposes."

Members appeared virtually for the inaugural meeting of the committee, which became another point of contention during the hearing.

Scalise lifted his laptop during his opening remarks and used its camera to show the Capitol Hill briefing room, where he was joined by two fellow Republican commtitee members, Green and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who adhered to social distancing guidelines while participating in the meeting.

"The fact that we can hold this briefing in-person means that we should hold this briefing in person," Scalise said. "President Trump is showing up to work every single day working for the American people with his team. The Senate, in fact, is here in the Capitol — in session —today. The United States House of Representatives should lead by example, and we should be here working as well."

The hearing, which lasted roughly 1 hour and 15 minutes, featured a panel of five health professionals, which included two former directors of the Food and Drug Administration who served during Republican administrations.

Dr. Ashish Jha, one of the panelists and the director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, found himself caught in the partisan crossfire when Jordan accused him of making a "political statement" when Jha said it was inadequate testing that precipitated the national shutdown.

"It's a committee designed to go after the president," Jordan said of the hearing, which he called unfair and a duplication of other committee efforts.

At the end of the hearing, Clyburn addressed Jordan's frustrations, saying he was right about there being many committees about the coronavirus but wrong about their focus.

The select committee, he said, is tasked with making sure the trillions of federal dollars allocated for coronavirus relief measures are spent responsibly and distributed fairly.