Expect social distancing when VP Pence fundraises for GOP candidate Nancy Mace Tuesday

Masks are a must — and social distancing will be strictly enforced — when Vice President Mike Pence campaigns for South Carolina Republican congressional candidate Nancy Mace on Tuesday in Charleston.

Details of the fundraising event in Charleston were announced on Monday afternoon by the Mace campaign.

Pence will address Mace's supporters beginning at 5 p.m. at The Citadel's Holliday Alumni Center.

The visit is expected to snarl traffic periodically at points around the peninsula before and after the event.

Attendees will have to wear face masks, keep 6 feet away from each other and use hand sanitizer during the Tuesday evening fundraiser.

Mace told The Post and Courier her team has also taped squares onto the floor to indicate where her guests can stand.

The precautions illustrate the realities of campaigning in South Carolina's top congressional race in the middle of a pandemic. Mace herself recently recovered from COVID-19.

U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, the Charleston Democrat who Mace is trying to unseat, contracted the virus earlier this year and has since recovered.

South Carolina has emerged as one of the country's worst coronavirus hot spots, with Charleston County consistently reporting the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

On Monday, Charleston again led the state with with 188 new coronavirus cases, while Richland County reported 177 and Greenville County reported 174.

State Democrats pounced on the timing of the event, calling Mace's decision to hold a fundraiser in a focal point of the pandemic "irresponsible, selfish and dangerous."

"For Mace to encourage a crowd of people to assemble in this hot spot proves she isn't fit to serve in Congress," said state party Chairman Trav Robertson.

Ahead of the fundraiser and during the day Tuesday, the vice president and his wife, Karen Pence, will be in Columbia to talk with Gov. Henry McMaster and his wife, Peggy McMaster, at the University of South Carolina about combating the spread of the coronavirus.

The vice president and his wife will then host a discussion on safely reopening schools before heading to Charleston for Mace's fundraiser.

In recent weeks, Pence has been traveling to coronavirus hot spots. This month, he made trips to Arizona, Florida and Texas.

On Friday in Wisconsin, Pence targeted presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and the liberal left, contrasting the November election as determining “whether America remains America ... or whether we leave for our children and grandchildren a country that’s fundamentally transformed into something else.”

Pence's visit could provide a needed financial boost for Mace, who enters the general election matchup with a $2.3 million fundraising disadvantage.

The last time Pence was in South Carolina was in February, ahead of the state's Democratic presidential preference primary. That Feb. 13 trip included a campaign event in Columbia that raised $1.5 million for President Donald Trump's reelection.

Later that day, he addressed cadets at The Citadel in the afternoon — Mace's alma mater — and in the evening headlined a dinner for The Citadel Republican Society. During his remarks to cadets, the vice president gave a shout-out to Mace and asked her to stand and wave.

His remarks were later used in a TV ad for the Mace campaign during the GOP primary season.

Pence's exact travel times and routes were not disclosed, but during his February stop, which was before the pandemic and streets were much more crowded during rush hour, traffic was snarled downtown during the vice president's security travel.