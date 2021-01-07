Expanding 4K statewide, covering college tuition part of McMaster's budget proposal

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster wants legislators to expand full-day programs for 4-year-olds, cover college tuition for poor students, and resume teachers' pay bumps in the upcoming state budget.

The Republican governor's budget proposal for 2021-22, to be released Friday, includes $400 million in new education spending, kindergarten through college, according to an advanced, partial copy provided to The Post and Courier.

The $49 million it puts toward expanding state-paid, full-day 4K programs would finally take statewide a program legislators piloted in 2006, as a way of answering a court order that the state do more to prepare poor children for school.

And it would fulfill a promise legislators made seven years ago to eventually make all of South Carolina's at-risk 4-year-olds eligible. The 18 school districts unable to participate in the state-funded program are some of the state's largest, including Beaufort, Charleston and Greenville counties, and Richland Two in suburban Columbia.

The expansion would more than double the number of 4-year-olds who could attend.

One of the state's largest teacher advocacy groups applauded the "phenomenal" recommendation.

"We absolutely, strongly support the significant expansion of pre-K," said Patrick Kelly with the state Palmetto Teachers Association. "All research shows quality, early childhood education has a ripple effect on a child’s educational achievement throughout K-12."

The proposal comes days after McMaster announced spending $7 million of federal COVID-19 aid at his discretion to extend the school day and year for 4-year-olds in existing classrooms, allowing children to get in-person learning until 5 p.m. and over the summer.

The governor proposed the 4K statewide expansion in his budget a year ago before the pandemic shut down schools, sent the economy into a tailspin and ended the legislative session early.

State government spending remains frozen at 2019-20 levels as legislators declined to craft a budget for the current fiscal year amid unprecedented uncertainties. McMaster has had a good track record with the Legislature of getting his many of proposals passed.

According to the latest revenue projections, legislators will have almost $1.2 billion in additional money for the 2021-22 budget, even after more than $800 million evaporated amid COVID-19. However, less than $200 million of that is meant for recurring expenses, such as salaries, while the rest is one-time surplus from collections above expectations in previous years.

McMaster's proposal would put more than one third of all additional revenue toward education.

The one-time spending in his plan includes $100 million for instructional materials, to ensure the textbooks and software teachers use actually align with what they're supposed to be teaching. Classrooms across the state are still using material a decade old, bought for the national Common Core standards the state rejected in 2014.

Under the proposal, teachers would not get the substantial pay raises that McMaster proposed — and lawmakers were set to approve — before the pandemic hit. But most would still see a boost, as he proposes lifting the freeze on the annual bumps state law provides for an additional year of experience in the classroom, which is roughly a 2 percent increase in salary.

"We don’t consider that to be a pay raise. That’s a contractual issue," Kelly said, adding that teachers sign their annual contract in the spring "with every expectation" of getting that step increase.

Still, he said, his group is appreciative that, unlike in other states that had to slash education spending due to the pandemic, no layoffs were needed in South Carolina. The group will push to make the pay bumps retroactive to last July.

And he's hopeful that school districts will use part of their share of $900 million from Congress' latest COVID-19 aid package to provide bigger boosts for teachers. The federal law specifies that money can't supplant spending from state taxes.

Other K-12 spending in the governor's plan includes $6 million to ensure every school keeps a full-time nurse. Legislators authorized spending federal COVID-19 aid to hire nurses, who have been crucial amid the pandemic, but that paid their salaries for this school year only.

More than $23 million would hire a full-time officer for the 302 public schools statewide without one, which would fulfill a campaign pledge McMaster made in 2018 following the mass shooting at a high school in Florida.

What is certain to be the most controversial piece of his plan is the $14 million in surplus lottery profits he puts toward helping parents pay tuition at private K-12 schools. McMaster attempted to use $32 million in federal aid on $6,500-per-student vouchers, until the state Supreme Court blocked the idea, saying the idea flouted the state constitution's ban on public money directly benefiting private education.

In higher education, McMaster's proposal puts $60 million in lottery profits toward need-based scholarships at South Carolina's four-year and two-year colleges.

According to his office, that will cover all students who qualify for a federal Pell Grant, enabling thousands of students to get a college education without incurring a lifetime of debt.