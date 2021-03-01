Even with more vaccinations, normal SC nursing home visits unlikely until COVID cases fall

COLUMBIA — Nine weeks after COVID-19 vaccines began arriving at South Carolina's long-term care facilities, it remains unknown when relatives will be able to visit their loved ones again without restrictions.

Gov. Henry McMaster is "exploring all of his options," his spokesman Brian Symmes said March 1 about allowing nursing homes and assisted-living centers to fully welcome visitors again. "We may have some news in the near future."

Doing so would remove the last of the Republican governor's COVID-19 limitations, following his lifting bans on late-night alcohol sales and mass gatherings without special permission, effective March 1.

But the nursing home visitation restrictions are tied to federal rules, not just his own. And they don't factor in whether residents and their visitors have been fully vaccinated, rather how much the virus is spreading in counties.

Residents and staff of South Carolina's long-term care facilities have received Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine through a federal contract with Walgreens and CVS. Clinics for first doses started Dec. 28. Nearly all 900 facilities in the program statewide had been visited twice by Feb. 26, according to the pharmacies' data.

They expect to complete a third round of visits by the end of March, said Rebecca Leach, director of the state Retail Association, which represents the pharmacy chains.

A third round is needed since many people at each facility either weren't able to get a shot or declined to roll up their sleeve during the pharmacists' initial visit. The Moderna vaccine requires two doses for full immunity, with four weeks in between shots. More than 1,000 clinics are scheduled at the facilities in the coming weeks.

The state set aside nearly 166,000 Moderna doses for the long-term care program. Roughly 55 percent of those have already gone into arms, according to DHEC.

"We're definitely not near done with those facilities," Nick Davidson, the state's deputy public health director, said recently.

Besides, vaccination rates don't factor into the federal rules that long-term care facilities must follow for their visitation policies, said Dr. Linda Bell, the state's chief epidemiologist.

"Even if they have high vaccination rates, they can have people transferred from the community into the facility or from a hospital into a facility, so the risk of disease introduction still remains," she said.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Instead, what matters is the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 locally and whether they can meet safety protocols issued by the state based on federal guidelines.

The long-term care homes should not allow any indoor visitation if COVID-19 is widespread in the county where the facility is located, defined as more than 10 percent of test-takers being diagnosed with the virus — a threshold much of the state remained above throughout the winter.

And, if anyone who lives or works there has tested positive in the last two weeks, even outdoor visits shouldn't happen, according to rules posted by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control when indoor visits resumed with limitations in October. The state's rules include a 30-minute time limit but give exceptions for "compassionate care" visits.

McMaster is trying to get clarification on whether the federal rules on visitation are voluntary guidelines or requirements that could result in federal penalties if not followed, Symmes said.

"The governor believes that if staff and residents have now been offered the vaccine twice," he said about the pharmacies nearly completing the second round of visits, "it's hard to explain why they wouldn't be open to visitation."

Early on, the disease that preys on the elderly spread rapidly in nursing homes, despite McMaster's March 13 order closing their doors to all visitors, as asymptomatic staff spread it unknowingly. Widespread testing for COVID-19 in long-term care facilities launched in May.

Death rates have since dropped. Long-term care facilities used to account for 40 percent or more of South Carolina's COVID-19 deaths.

As of Feb. 24, 1,857 residents and 29 workers of long-term care facilities accounted for 25 percent of the state's coronavirus fatalities since the disease was first detected in the state a year ago.

Some type of visitation — indoor, outdoor or both — is allowed at 399 facilities; 253 do not allow it; and 36 did not submit its visitation policy to DHEC for the week, as required by an Oct. 7 public health order.

Failing to submit a weekly update by 5 p.m. every Monday can bring fines of $250 to $1,000. DHEC has fined facilities 342 times to collect more than $116,000. That includes 19 facilities fined three times and two that didn't meet the deadline for four weeks, according to DHEC.

Of the 688 long-term care facilities DHEC regulates, there are active outbreaks at 154 of them, defined as at least one resident or staffer testing positive in the last 14 days. That's a 29 percent decrease in two weeks.