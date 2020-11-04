Errors, delays leave seats for Charleston, Dorchester school boards still undecided

The winners of a hotly contested race for five open seats on the Charleston County School Board were still undecided early Wednesday, with 68 percent of precincts reporting results as of 12:30 a.m.
It was a similar story for school board elections in Dorchester County, where ballot printing errors also caused delays.
In the race for five open slots on Berkeley County's school board, only two incumbents prevailed while three newcomers took the lead.
Several candidates showed slight leads early on in Charleston, but returns were still largely incomplete early Wednesday.
In Charleston County, seven candidates are running for two open seats that serve West Ashley, James Island, Johns Island and Ravenel: incumbent Chris Fraser, parents Francis Marion Beylotte III and Erica Cokley, activist and constituent board member Charles Glover, finance director Hunter Schimpff, retired educator Helen Davis Frazier, and retired police chief John Prioleau.
As of 12:30 a.m., newcomers Cokley and Frazier showed early leads, with 23.3 and 16 percent of the vote, respectively, according to unofficial election results. Fraser, who was appointed to the board in 2019 and had previously served from 2008 through 2014, trailed Frazier with 15.6 percent of the vote.
Charleston County parent Kristen French and Teach for America executive Courtney Waters also showed early gains in the race for two open school board seats representing the North Charleston area.
Waters led the race with 27.4 percent, followed by French (24.3 percent), longtime incumbent Chris Collins (19.2 percent), software engineer and former constituent school board chair Charles Monteith (15.6 percent) and incumbent Kevin Hollinshead (13 percent).
On the peninsula, four newcomers sought to replace board member Todd Garret, who did not run for re-election. Early results showed that Kids on Point Director Lauren Herterich scored 34.5 percent of the vote as of 12:30 a.m., followed by Charleston teacher Regina Duggins (28 percent), management consultant Lee Bennett Jr. (20.1 percent) and activist/former constituent board member Tony Lewis Jr. (16.3 percent).
The results display a largely incomplete picture in the fight for a spot on the nine-member governing board that oversees some 50,000 students in South Carolina’s second-largest school district.
The Charleston school board race has been dominated this year with discussions of how to best reform education across the district, which is home to some of the best and worst performing schools in the Palmetto State.
Skepticism and concerns of outside influence also played a key role in this year’s school board election, sparked by the secretive campaign spending of one education nonprofit, the Charleston Coalition for Kids, a group that spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on TV ads endorsing its slate of chosen candidates: Fraser, Herterich, Monteith, Schimpff and Waters.
The coalition also purchased attack ads targeting two incumbents for removal: Collins and Hollinshead. The group has denied releasing a list of its donors or disclosing how much it has spent on this year’s school board election.
Sales tax extension
A measure to extend a 1 percent sales tax that pays for the construction and maintenance of school buildings and technology was also on the ballot this year. As of 12:30 a.m., results showed that 65 percent of Charleston County voters favored the extension, which is expected to help fund more than a dozen construction projects over the next several years.
The sales tax was first approved in 2010 and was renewed in 2014.
Berkeley County
In Berkeley County’s School District 1 race, incumbent Michael Ramsey held onto his seat with 63.9 percent of the vote over retired teacher Brent Stone's 35.5 percent.
In District 3, newcomer and mental health professional Crystal Wigfall narrowly prevailed with 32.7 percent of the vote over incumbent Laura Kelly’s 30.1 percent.
In District 5, with more than 55 percent of the vote, incumbent and former teacher David Barrow defeated challenger Gerald Stinson’s 27.8 percent.
In District 7, homeowners association president and mom of three Kelly Marone defeated incumbent Yvonne Bradley by a 40.1 to a 36.1 margin.
In District 9, Goose Creek parent Kirstin Tanner defeated longtime incumbent Ann Conder, 43.6-36.7 percent.
Dorchester District 2
The Dorchester District 2 School Board election results are still up in the air with more than 13,000 absentee ballots that have yet to be counted in Dorchester County.
The delay comes from an error with scanning the votes. Officials learned on Tuesday that all of the absentee ballots that were sent out included a printing error that prevents the ballots from being scanned.
Those votes will still be counted. Residents should expect to get results confirmed by Friday at 10 a.m. at the latest when the Commission has to certify its results.
DD2 currently has three open seats for its school board. Tuesday night unofficial results showed that DD2 parent Ashley Wimberly has an opportunity to potentially secure a seat while leading with 16 percent of the votes.
Wimberly would be a newcomer to the board. She is followed by incumbent Evan Guthrie, an attorney, with 15 percent.
Incumbents Barbara Crosby, a retired teacher, and Lisa Tupper, vice president of G Tupper III Construction, are behind Guthrie with around 14 percent of the votes.
Crosby sits a little above Tupper with 14.05 percent of votes to Tupper's 13.65 percent.
Jerrel Floyd and Andrew Miller contributed to this report.