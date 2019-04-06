american.jpg (copy)
U.S. Sen. Ernest 'Fritz' Hollings, D-S.C., talks to supporters at the Galivants Ferry Stump in Horry County in 1996. (AP file)

Ernest F. "Fritz" Hollings, the former S.C. governor and U.S. senator who passed away Saturday, will lie in repose at the S.C. Statehouse next week before his funeral at his alma mater, The Citadel.  

Other recent political leaders to lie in repose at the Statehouse include: U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond, who served alongside Hollings in the Senate for 36 years; state Sen. Clementa Pinckney, who was killed in the 2015 Charleston church shooting; S.C. Gov. Carroll Campbell; and U.S. Rep. Floyd Spence.

Here are the arrangements for Hollings, who was 97:   

Visitation: 3-6 p.m. April 14. James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation, 1620 Savannah Highway in Charleston.

Public observance: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 15. Hollings will lie in repose at the Statehouse in Columbia.

Funeral: 11 a.m. April 16. Summerall Chapel at The Citadel in Charleston.

Burial: A private burial is planned after the funeral.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Hollings Cancer Center at the Medical University of South Carolina, 86 Jonathan Lucas St., Charleston, SC 29425.

