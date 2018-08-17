COLUMBIA —Dan Johnson, the Columbia-area prosecutor whose spending habits led to a federal investigation, said Friday all office purchases deemed personal have been reimbursed but an internal auditor says some expenses — including office parties and gym memberships — were allowed to boost staff morale.
The audit found $25,036 in personal- and military-related charges on Johnson's office credit card.
Johnson, a major in the S.C. Air National Guard, had reimbursed $15,803 in unspecified charges as of April, the audit said. In a statement Friday, Johnson said that all purchases deemed personal- or military-related have been repaid.
Communications Director Nicole Holland, who the audit said charged her office credit card for $15,121 in personal expenses over six-month period in 2016 and 2017, has resigned, Johnson said. The audit found Holland received $590 from petty cash for personal expenses that she had already charged the office on her credit card.
The audit confirmed The Post and Courier's reporting that Holland charged for an orthodontist’s bill as well as airfare and hotels for family celebrations. The audit does not say if Holland repaid those expenses.
Johnson, who oversees prosecutions for Richland and Kershaw counties as 5th Circuit Solicitor, said the audit he ordered by Forensic Research Group Inc. showed the need for "more advanced" procedures in issuing, using and reimbursing office credit cards.
Many of Johnson's travel receipts were lost when a flash drive went missing, the audit found. The auditor also was unable to verify why the office paid $12,005 to the Hilton hotel in Columbia since 2011. Solicitor's office Staff suggested it could have been to house out-of-town guests, the report said.
Still, Johnson noted that the auditor identified expenditures that the office could fund at its discretion. The audit said his office could pay for food and flowers for "memorable staff dates," office parties, employee gym memberships, golf tournaments, charitable contributions and back-to-school programs.
"I stand by my decision to fund organizations beneficial to our youth, to sponsor community events and to enhance employee well-being and morale," Johnson said.
Johnson suffered a blowout defeat in June's Democratic primary after The Post and Courier detailed his office's spending on out-of-state trips, swanky club memberships and end-of-the-year office parties. They included a Christmas bash where Johnson's brother was flown in from Arizona to perform as a DJ at the cost of $6,000.
The State Law Enforcement Division opened a probe almost immediately after the news reports about Johnson's spending and the FBI has since joined the investigation.
Auditors said they reviewed 40,000 documents obtained by watchdog group PAPR in an open-records request as well as another 150,000 pages subpoenaed by law enforcement. Auditors also interviewed 17 staffers including Holland and Johnson.
The audit suggested Johnson place stricter credit limits on office cards, reduce the amount of petty cash in the office, require approval of any expense over $500 and hire an experience bookkeeper.
Johnson has mostly refused offer explanations for expenses, including some that appeared to be personal. Though he has said that accusations that he broke the law are unfounded. He did not return a phone call Friday.
Johnson and Holland appear to have reigned in their spending since the initial news reports about their spending habits, according a recent Post and Courier review of credit card statements.
Johnson and Holland, who combined to charge $8,800 in January and $9,500 in February, have limited their monthly payments for subscriptions to office software and newspapers since, The Post and Courier found.
The audit found no spending issues involving the two other 5th Circuit Solicitor employees with office credit cards — Deputy Solicitor Paulette Edwards and office manager Terri Yarnall.