Elizabeth Warren urges supporters to keep fighting in SC primary during Charleston event

Speaking in Charleston on Monday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren touted her proposed wealth tax — one of the Massachusetts Democrat's most popular policies — and urged supporters to continue fighting for her campaign.
The tax would charge 2 percent of any assets over $50 million.
Warren spoke to a crowd of about 200 in Charleston's Cigar Factory just five days before South Carolina weighs in on the Democratic presidential primary.
In recent polls, she has lagged in the state, logging just 6 percent support in a recent Winthrop University poll. Former vice president Joe Biden retained his longtime lead in that poll, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
But Warren argued in her roughly 20 minute speech she could help spur reinvestment in education and childcare with her tax, and said that supporters needed to "get in this fight."
"Fighting back is an act of patriotism," she said, adding later that “Americans are at our best when we see a problem, call it out, and fight back”
The Monday event, titled "Women with Warren," included a procession of female politicos, including three endorsers from South Carolina, Alicia Garza, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., one of Warren's most visible surrogates.
Pressley is a member of a high-profile progressive "squad" of female freshmen congresswomen, but the only one to back Warren over Sanders.
She mounted a fiery defense of Warren, arguing that she was electable and had taken the time to listen to people including the African-American community.
"I have grown tired of anyone coming into our communities pledging to save us...what I am looking for and what we deserve is a partner,” Pressley said, arguing that Warren was that partner.