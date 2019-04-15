Julie Glass lives with climate change. It determines the route she takes from her James Island home and it influenced the choice of vehicle her husband now drives.
"He purposely bought a car that was raised up higher off the ground because flooding is a reality that he has to deal with," Glass said of the pickup truck.
"But not everybody lives with that reality," Glass said, shifting in her seat as she waited to hear from Elizabeth Warren at a coastal community forum held Monday afternoon in West Ashley. "I don't think everybody understands."
Glass said she hoped Warren would.
Warren's first visit to the Lowcountry as a Democratic presidential candidate came just hours after she announced her broad policy to save public lands and stop drilling for fossil fuels.
Speaking at the School House event space in West Ashley, Warren paraphrased the still-early policy during her opening remarks. Warren opted to frame it in deeply local terms.
"On day one of the Warren administration, I will sign into law a moratorium to stop all future offshore drilling," she said to the biggest applause she received during the entire event. "And I thought coming here would be a good chance to let people talk about why this is important."
With a panel of six people alongside her, with three people sitting to her left and three sitting to her right, Warren spent most of the 35-minute event listening, nodding, and taking notes.
Awendaw Mayor Miriam Green, who at first was unsure whether to address Warren as Mrs. Warren or Senator Warren, would end up calling her Elizabeth and endorsed her by the end of the community forum.
"I think and I know that Elizabeth would be a great first (female) president for the United States because she cares. And she supports. And she listens," Green said.
But many of the local Democrats in attendance said they were still trying to get to know Warren as opposed to her stance on climate change, offshore drilling and environmental justice.
Glass, 54, said she is looking for "someone strong, and positive."
"And also someone young," she said, nearly whispering.
She met former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke last month when he held a meet-and-greet last month at Charleston's Tradesman Brewing Company.
So did Rick Vantrepott, 62, a former truck driver who also attended the Warren event. He's also seen U.S. Sens. Kamala Harris and Cory Booker speak in South Carolina.
Vantrepott said he has been a Warren supporter for a long time because he liked her tax plans, which includes a so-called "wealth tax" on Americans with more than $50 million in assets. He said he respected her courage in standing up for consumers.
Even so, he said, he's still shopping around for his ideal candidate.
Abbie Mobley, 32, is reading Warren's latest book and said she loves Warren "with a capital L."
"She's turning out policy, not just platitudes," Mobley said. "I like that she's coming out with these big ideas and then forcing other candidates to say what they are going to do."
Kay Love, 57, was a Bernie Sanders supporter in 2016 but now said she is all-in for Warren.
"Bernie is too old, and set in his ways," she said.
During the event, Love asked Warren what she would do for the LGBTQ community. Love is a lesbian and said a man recently tried to peel her equality sticker off of her car as she was loading up her groceries. She's worried about what is happening to the LGBTQ community under the Trump administration, which recently put into effect a ban on transgender people serving in the military.
"We see that in this country your fight is my fight, and my fight is your fight," Warren said.
In the meantime, as presidential candidates come and go, the reality of climate change persists for Glass in the form of her own question: Should I take Wentworth or Meeting Street?