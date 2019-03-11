COLUMBIA — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has brought on Hillary Clinton's 2016 South Carolina director from the general election to lead her 2020 primary campaign in the state.
Alycia Albergottie will be Warren's S.C. state director, the campaign confirmed to The Post and Courier, leading the Massachusetts senator's operation in what has already become a crowded Democratic presidential field competing in the critical early primary state.
While Albergottie has spent the past couple of years outside of politics working for management consulting firm ICF, the South Carolina native's other previous experience in the state includes stints in 2013 as regional field director for Elizabeth Colbert Busch's congressional campaign and as deputy campaign manager for Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.
Warren has also hired two other staffers in South Carolina: Sam Coleman as communication director and Ebenezer Abolarin as field director.
Coleman was press secretary for U.S. Sen. Doug Jones' upset victory in Alabama last year and in his Senate office. Abolarin most recently served as state organizing director for Walt Maddox's Alabama gubernatorial campaign.
"These hires represent the first phase of a full-scale effort to build a statewide South Carolina infrastructure to win the early state primary next February," Coleman said.
The move makes Warren the third candidate to have paid staff in the state, joining fellow U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris.
Along with Booker and Harris, Warren is one of few candidates to have already made multiple visits to South Carolina in the early weeks of her campaign, holding town hall-style organizing rallies in Columbia and Greenville.