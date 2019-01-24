COLUMBIA — In U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren's first visit to South Carolina, the Massachusetts Democrat made clear that she intends to compete vigorously in the early presidential primary state.
"South Carolina is important," Warren told The Post and Courier in an interview shortly before addressing a packed gymnasium at Columbia College on Wednesday night.
"It's the first primary in the South, and it's a great place to launch a fight about who government should work for," she said.
Warren is the third Democratic presidential hopeful to swing through the state this week alone, following U.S. Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Bernie Sanders of Vermont. A fourth, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, has a visit scheduled Friday.
“These are hard times for our country. These are really difficult times,” Warren said to a crowd of close to 1,000. “And the direction we go in from here, in no small part, is going to be determined by people in South Carolina.”
While Warren has spent significant time in the build-up to her presidential campaign in Iowa and New Hampshire, where strategists expect her to be among the early frontrunners, South Carolina's primary is shaping up to be a hyper-competitive contest where candidates will get their first test with a more diverse electorate.
Cognizant of the fact that black voters make up a majority of the Democratic vote in the state, Warren placed particular emphasis on the plight of African-Americans.
"I spent pretty much my whole grown-up life focused on one central question: What's happening to working people in America?" Warren said. "Why has the path gotten so rocky for so many people who work hard? And why is it so much rockier for African-Americans?"
After making several high-profile hires in Iowa and New Hampshire in recent weeks, Warren and her team have made a flurry of calls to top Democratic operatives in South Carolina.
A renowned progressive with a background in consumer protection, Warren pitched a vision of wholesale change to the country's economic and political system to "level the playing field" and create more opportunities for low-income families.
Several attendees said afterwards they remain undecided at this early stage of the race but were compelled by Warren's message.
"She gets that we need systemic change," said Charles Goldman, 76, a retired physician. "She's not going about it piecemeal. She understands that the corruption issue is huge and that it's all tilting towards the wealthy."
With two African-American candidates expected to enter the race in Harris and Booker, Democratic strategists said emphasizing her concern about racial divides will help Warren remain competitive in the state.
"It's exciting that it's her first visit but it definitely cannot be her last," said S.C. Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright. “She has a real opportunity to really make her mark among minority voters here in this state. She has to find her southern groove and I think she can find that right here in South Carolina.”