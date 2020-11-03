Who SC's voters are and the issues that matter most in the 2020 election, per exit polls

The presidential race in South Carolina has been called for incumbent Donald Trump. He defeated Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the Palmetto State, which also voted for him in 2016.
Trump pulled out the win despite a range of major issues impacting the nation, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the state of the economy central among them.
The charts below, put together by the Associated Press, illustrate the demographics of voters across South Carolina this year, as well as the topics that influenced their decisions.
Age, race and gender
Women voters outnumbered men in the state by 10 percentage points, with women making up 55 percent of the electorate. Female voters opted for Biden more often than they did Trump.
Broken down by education and race, white non-college educated voters were the strongest group, accounting for 43 percent of all voters. Slightly more than 70 percent of the total turnout in 2020 was white.
Nearly 70 percent of the state's electorate was aged 45 or older. Voters under 30 made up only 11 percent of the total turnout in South Carolina.
Key issues for voters
The ongoing spread of COVID-19 has proven to be one of the top concerns for voters across, the nation.
South Carolina voters shared those views, at least in part. Just under 50 percent of voters in the state said the pandemic was "not at all under control," while 32 percent claim it's "somewhat under control."
Overall, 36 percent of voters said the coronavirus pandemic was the most important issue, while 31 percent said it was the economy and jobs.
Speaking of the economy, voters were largely split on how they viewed its current strength — 48 percent say it's excellent or good, while 52 percent claim it's in poor shape. When it comes to the nation's progress as a whole, 56 percent of South Carolina voters said the United States is headed in the wrong direction.
