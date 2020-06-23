Election runoffs settle 4 lingering primaries in Charleston area Tuesday

Charleston-area voters settled four primary runoff elections Tuesday, setting up the ballot for the Nov. 3 general election.

The final numbers are unofficial until certified by election officers later this week.

With all precincts reporting, results in local Democratic runoffs were:

In the state House District 109 race, Deon Tedder defeated James Johnson 53 percent to 47 percent.

The seat covers parts of North Charleston and Mount Pleasant. About 1,200 votes were cast.

In the Democratic state House District 115 race, Spencer Wetmore had a narrow lead over Carol Tempel, 50.3 percent to 49.7 percent. About 2,800 votes were cast.

The seat includes Kiawah Island, Folly Beach and most of James Island.

A recount is likely because of the narrow margin of less than 1 percent.

The special primary to fill the unexpired term of former House District 115 incumbent Peter McCoy also went to Wetmore, 50.3 percent to 49.7 percent for Tempel. A recount is likely there as well.

That race to fill the unexpired remainder of McCoy's 2020 vacancy will be settle Aug. 11.

In the Democrats’ Charleston County Council District 3 race, Rob Wehrman collected 64 percent of the vote to Jesse Williams' 36 percent. About 1,180 votes were cast.

The district includes part of the North Area, Charleston’s East Side and Mount Pleasant.

Republican results:

In the GOP state House District 99 race, former Mount Pleasant Councilman Mark Smith took 58 percent of the vote to David Herndon's 42 percent.

The seat covers a portion of Mount Pleasant but also spreads across Daniel Island and other parts of Berkeley County, including Hanahan.