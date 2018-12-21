WASHINGTON — With Democrats and Republicans at loggerheads over whether to fund $5 billion for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall, the federal government appears headed towards a partial government shutdown Friday night.
The Republican-led House approved a government funding bill Thursday night, largely along party lines, that includes the wall funding. But the bill needs 60 votes to pass in the Senate, meaning some Democrats would have to support it — a proposition that the minority party has stood firmly against.
Neither side has budged an inch over the issue or suggested that there is any compromise they are willing to take. The shutdown, scheduled for midnight, would disrupt government operations and leave hundreds of thousands of federal workers furloughed or forced to work without pay just days before Christmas.
Trump convened Republican senators for a lengthy meeting at the White House but it produced no clear path toward passage of a government-funding bill containing billions for wall construction. The Senate began a procedural vote on the legislation but was stuck in a long holding pattern waiting for the return of senators who had already left town.
Asked if there was any way a shutdown could be avoided, South Carolina Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott said he saw only two possibilities.
"It's either money for the wall or a shutdown," said Scott, who attended the White House meeting. "I think that's it. It's that simple."
Trump sought to shift blame to Democrats for refusing to concede on wall funding and threatened that the shutdown could continue "for a very long time" unless they change course.
Some Republicans privately feared — and most Democrats expected — that such an argument could be diluted by comments Trump made in an Oval Office meeting last week with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.
“I am proud to shut down the government for border security," Trump said at the time. "So I will take the mantle. I will be the one to shut it down. I'm not going to blame you for it."
Democrats also pointed out that, during the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump promised that the border wall would be paid for by Mexico, not U.S. taxpayers.
U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-Charleston, noted that the $5 billion amount pales in comparison to some of other federal legislation, like the $867 billion farm bill Congress passed last week.
"At the end of the day, from a numerical standpoint given the magnitude of the federal budget, it's a rounding error," Sanford said. "But it's become symbolic on both parties' ends for much, much more. And as a consequence, you see this knock-down, drag-out fight that we're going to see play out over the days ahead."
There are an estimated 50,000 federal employees in South Carolina, but not all of them will be affected if there’s a partial government shutdown. Among those facing potentially long stays at home are staff from the departments of Homeland Security, Transportation, Interior, Agriculture, State and Justice, as well as national parks and forests.
Hanging over the day's negotiations was widespread anxiety from both parties about the direction of Trump's foreign policy.
After a week in which Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis quit over Trump's abrupt decision to withdraw troops from Syria and potentially Afghanistan, the threat of global instability drew attention away at times from the funding debate.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., continued to voice detailed concerns about Trump's military retrenchment. But asked about whether the government was headed towards a shutdown, he would only say, "We'll see."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.