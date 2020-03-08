Education bills passed by SC House and Senate are vastly different. Some key differences

COLUMBIA — While an education bill that aims to begin fixing South Carolina's K-12 schools cleared a major hurdle with Senate approval last week, the effort remains far from landing on Gov. Henry McMaster's desk.

Senators sent the massive bill Thursday to the House on a 40-4 vote, concluding a debate that consumed senators' first eight weeks of session. But after months of revisions, the version is vastly different than what the House passed last year.

McMaster is eager to sign any legislation that shows lawmakers are serious about improving an education system that's sunk to the bottom rankings, as laid out by The Post and Courier's five-part Minimally Adequate series in November 2018. But reaching a compromise to send him before the two-year effort dies with the end of the 2020 session — which is supposed to happen in mid-May but can be extended — will be a Herculean task for House and Senate negotiators.

The bills won't even get to the negotiating table for at least another month.

House Education Chairwoman Rita Allison said her committee first needs to figure out what the Senate's done. The full Education Committee will also take testimony on the Senate bill before the House decides how to amend its own version to set up deliberations, the Spartanburg County Republican said.

"We're just trying to get our arms around what's in there," she said Thursday.

The House will easily agree to some of the items added by the Senate, such as the expansion of full-day 4-year-old kindergarten to the 17 districts currently ineligible, including Charleston County and Dorchester District 2. The state budget to be debated on the House floor over the next week already includes $53 million for that expasnion.

Other changes could produce deadlock between the chambers. Entire sections deleted by the Senate include one adding ethics rules for school board members, which House leaders consider critical.

Adding to the tension is continued opposition from the teacher advocacy group SC for Ed, which called Friday for a second massive teacher protest at the Statehouse on March 24.

The two-year-old group, which organized last May's 10,000-strong rally, has consistently lobbied for the bills' defeat, relying on the arguments of freshman Democratic Sen. Mike Fanning, a fiery orator who insisted in voting against the bill that there's not a single thing in it that addresses teachers' concerns.

By contrast, the state's other main teachers' advocacy groups — the state Education Association and Palmetto State Teachers Association — praise pieces in the bill.

Here's a look at some of the differences between the chambers' plans:

Abolishing a state agency

On Tuesday, the Senate approved a Fanning-sponsored amendment to abolish the Education Oversight Committee and shift its duties next year to the state Department of Education. The independent agency, created by the 1998 Education Accountability Act, oversees state-standardized student testing and school report cards.

Teachers who see the agency as the source of their over-testing woes have called for its demise. Redefining the agency was on SC for Ed's eight-point list of demands for preventing another massive protest.

"That was a monumental vote," Fanning, D-Great Falls, said at the podium immediately after the bipartisan 25-19 vote. "I appreciate the work of the last two months and your willingness to tackle a huge problem. This is a big deal for teachers. This is a big deal for streamlining government."

He was so grateful at the time, he said, "in the spirit of working together," he withdrew 61 of his other amendments that were delaying a vote on the bill.

But the House almost certainly won't go along with eliminating an agency that legislative leaders rely on for objective data. And Senate negotiators may not give much pushback in removing the provision following the critical social media blasts.

Testing

The reduction of incessant testing that teachers complain takes away from actual instruction time was another item on SC for Ed's list.

The House bill eliminates the four state-standardized tests not required by federal law. The Senate bill would permanently cut three — the two social studies tests and one science test legislators cut this school year through the state budget. Senators are unwilling to also eliminate, as the House did, the end-of-course U.S. history exam in high school.

But the Senate did, by adopting another Fanning amendment, direct the state Department of Education to seek a waiver from the federal government to further decrease required testing.

Teacher 'bill of rights'

Both versions include a list of things teachers should be entitled to — such as freedom from burdensome paperwork, the ability to remove persistently disruptive students from their classroom, and a 30-minute break daily free from meetings or other duties.

The House calls it a "bill of rights." The Senate's title to that section has a much longer name, but the lists are essentially the same.

Fanning blasted his colleagues as voting down a teachers' bill of rights. What he's referring to is the Senate deciding not to put teeth into the expectations. Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, wanted teachers to be able to sue, or go to arbitration, if administrators treat them badly. Those amendments got voted down.

But the Senate did require the state Department of Education to create a policy regarding the 30-minute required break, which includes penalties for districts that don't comply.

Pieces added by the Senate

Provisions not in the House bill at all — and praised by the two more established teacher advocacy groups — include doubling teachers' classroom supply stipends to $550 and barring administrators from assigning non-classroom-related duties to teachers.

Teachers complained in hearings over the last two years that they often must pay for basic supplies out of their own paycheck and are being required to work after school without pay, from manning concession stands to baking cupcakes for fundraisers.

The groups also applaud the restoration of additional pay for teachers who receive a national credential — which was $5,000 to $7,500 annually for 10 years before the Legislature phased out the stipends in 2015 — and the state again covering the application fee for teachers who want to pursue the arduous process, which can take three years.

The Senate bill would also give education majors up to $3,300 extra in annual lottery-backed scholarships and cover their initial teacher certification fees after they graduate, up to $500.

"How is that not a good thing for teachers?" asked Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, who took the podium before Wednesday's vote to counter Fanning's criticisms. "It is a good thing."