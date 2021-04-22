Earth Day celebrated in SC with planting of 3.4M loblolly pine tree seeds

COLUMBIA — The planting of more than 3 million trees across South Carolina on Earth Day serves as a practical lesson on how the state's economic prosperity depends on a healthy environment, officials said at an April 22 celebration outside the Governor's Mansion.
The record single-day planting, dubbed Power Plant, involved more than 120,000 volunteers and 625 partnering companies, nonprofits, public agencies and local governments, said Tom Mullikin, chairman of the state Floodwater Commission.
"It's not just a statement of nature, it’s a statement of teamwork," said the event's chief organizer.
The massive effort served a two-fold mission of educating the public about the importance of trees, while quickly getting millions of water gobblers in the ground as a natural protection from future hurricanes and flooding in a state that's seen billions of dollars in damage in just the last few years.
A single mature tree can absorb 11,000 gallons of water annually, Mullikin said.
"It matters," he said. "People come to see our beautiful state because of our outdoors, and what you see coming together is this nexus of a strong economy and a strong ecology.
"The public narrative is often you have to pick one or the other," he continued. "But you don’t have one without the other."
Private companies provided about $50,000, but it was mostly a volunteer effort planned over the last year and a half, he said.
The state Forestry Commission donated the seeds in large sacks. Female inmates at two prisons then repackaged them into packets of 60 seeds each that were mailed all over the state.
They filled roughly 60,000 packets in just three days, said Lisa Engram, warden of Camille Graham Correctional in Columbia, where 16 women volunteered for the project.
"It was a great team-building process," she said. "To see how it would actually impact the environment and community and benefit the children some of them left behind was really inspiring for them."
Those putting the seeds in the ground included students across the state in 4-H and other agricultural programs, as well as Boy Scout groups. Most school districts across the state participated.
As initially planned last year, the event entailed distributing packets to school districts, to provide seeds to students in every classroom. But the pandemic-forced closure of schools statewide nixed that idea in the bud.
The project blossomed from there, as organizers sought to surpass all U.S. records for a single-day planting. The count is three times higher than an effort in Colorado to plant 1 million trees across that state last September.
In South Carolina, seeds were planted in all 46 counties. While volunteers were encouraged to plant in flood-prone areas, where they dug had more to do with available property, both public and private. Volunteers will be directed to specific spots starting next year, Mullikin said.
Loblolly pines were the chosen tree since they grow well — and quickly — in every region of the state, reaching 50 feet in 20 years.
No one's tracking how many of the seeds planted April 22 actually become full-fledged trees, but Mullikin recognizes they won't all make it. He thinks roughly 3 million trees will grow from the 3.4 million seeds sent out.
But at least one tree planted in the effort was not a loblolly pine.
As part of the official celebration, a live oak sapling was planted outside the Governor's Mansion.
"Our future happiness and prosperity depend on three things — our economy, our education and our environment — and today, we’re celebrating our environment," said Gov. Henry McMaster, adding that the event "speaks well for the future of South Carolina."
It was McMaster who turned a decade-long project into a one-day event, Mullikin said. When he approached the governor about his 10-year plan to plant 1 million trees, he said, McMaster "was so impressed, he thought it would be better over one day."
And Mullikin went to the governor after talking to singer-songwriter Patrick Davis, a University of South Carolina graduate who suggested planting 50,000 trees in his native Camden.
"I decided we should call it the Power Plant," said Davis, who flew in from Nashville. "I had no clue it was going to become this."