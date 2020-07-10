Dueling SC Statehouse demonstrations on 5th anniversary of Confederate flag removal

COLUMBIA — Five years to the day after a Confederate flag was moved off the S.C. Statehouse grounds, protesters from one side assembled advocating for even broader actions to dismantle symbols of divisiveness while another group paid tribute to their forebears who battled for Southern independence.

As demonstrators held signs assailing the banner as a testimony to hate and white supremacy, a contingent of volunteers from the South Carolina Memorial Honour Guard placed a modest wreath at the base of a 141-year-old statue commemorating the state's Civil War dead near where the flag flew for 15 years.

Honour Guard volunteers dressed in Civil War-era soldier uniforms rotated holding a state flag bearing the palmetto tree and crescent over the next 3 hours.

As they stood vigil, shouts from counter-protesters rang out: “Why are you traitors?” and “You’re not going to win in this city!”

An Honour Guard representative declined to comment, but piped music through a sound system during their watch, including “The Battle Cry of the Freedom,” "Dixie" and “You Don’t Know What You’ve Got Until It’s Gone” by the rock band Cinderella.

Counter-protesters responded with pop music: “Know Your Enemy” by Green Day and “Another Brick in the Wall” by Pink Floyd.

Demonstrators also took a knee when the Honour Guard guard unit played the national anthem.

Protests at the Statehouse will continue Saturday as Flags Across the South plans to unfurl the Confederate colors at a morning rally, while the group Black Lives Matter-South Carolina plans a march from the Colonial Life Arena to the Statehouse for Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after a struggle with police in Aurora, Colo., in 2019.

Flags Across the South secured a permit to use the Statehouse grounds for the day, but a counter demonstration will take place on the sidewalk.

Tom Clements, whose family sent six members to fight and die with Georgia’s 31st Infantry during the Civil War, said he has no patience for claims that the Confederate flag is a testament to Southern heritage.

“It stands for racism, it offends a lot of people and it also doesn’t represent those of us who are descendants of Confederates,” Clements said. “It’s totally part of my heritage, which I don’t like to claim, but it’s offensive.”

Friday marked five years since a historic ceremony that saw the flag lowered and escorted off the capitol complex grounds, just a month after the Emanuel AME Church massacre where nine people were gunned down, including senior pastor and state Sen. Clementa Pinckney.

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, who was governor during the flag’s removal, told The Post and Courier this week the message behind the moment is as resonant now as it was during those grief-filled weeks after the shooting.

“A flag is a living, breathing symbol that represents the present day,” Haley said. “It never should have been on the Statehouse grounds, a place that represents all South Carolinians, in the first place."

The banner has since been moved to the nearby Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum.

On Friday afternoon, the Columbia Racial Justice Coalition hosted a display of its own, a large banner that read "Black Live Matter" spread between participants.

Jarae Anderson, 29, said seeing the Statehouse devoid of a Confederate flag is only the starting point for activists such as herself. She spent much of the day downtown, as she has done multiple times before over the past several weeks.

"The flag is just a flag. Even though it has harsh meaning to it, we need bigger changes. Take the flag down, but at the same time, make changes that are positive for Black people," she said.

Although Friday stayed peaceful, the Columbia Police Department said its reviewing claims by a protester that a man pointed a gun in his direction after the two exchanged words. Authorities said the case is being investigated partly by using video captured at the scene.

The protests were much different than the fiery afternoon in July 2015 when members of the Ku Klux Klan protested on the Statehouse steps at the same time Black Educators for Justice assembled. Violence flared during those simultaneous rallies, with five arrests made.

Authorities on Friday kept groups apart with steel barricades. They are expected to do the same on Saturday.