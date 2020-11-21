Drug dealers need this SC tax stamp; collectors want them in a scrapbook

From marijuana to psychedelic mushrooms, a bunch of U.S. states moved toward drug legalization on Election Day.

But, in South Carolina, if you're caught illegally selling street drugs and didn't first buy an official "Marijuana and Controlled Substance Stamp," the financial hit could be a bit harsh.

A little-known and seldom paid tax approved by lawmakers back in 1993 requires law-abiding drug dealers to actually buy a tax stamp for their product ahead of any street sale.

For marijuana, the state tax cost begins at $3.50 per gram.

For any other controlled substance — crack cocaine, heroin and the like — the stamp cost begins at $200 a gram.

That means for selling 1,000 grams (about 2.2 pounds) of almost any illegal drug outside of pot, the Tax Man wants its $200,000 cut up front.

Dealers are supposed to take the stamps and immediately affix them to the outside packaging of their product.

It's the same logic behind the tax markings visible on a pack of cigarettes or bottle of liquor.

Violators face an array of penalties that range from debts to getting slapped with a criminal misdemeanor that brings five years of prison time and $10,000 fine.

The smallest valued state pot stamp (the $3.50 one) features a map of South Carolina with a green pot leaf flying above it that's covered by the universal Ghostbusters discouraging "no" symbol of a red circle with a slash marked diagonally across it.

Needless to say, not a lot of the stamps are being bought by those in the trafficking world. Only about $1,000 worth of the stamps have been issued by the Department of Revenue in the past five years, their numbers show.

Another oddity: When the stamps are sold, by law, clerks at the DOR office are not allowed to collect any personal information about the buyer; all stamp sales are anonymous.

"Since we don't collect any information from people that make the purchases, I can't speak to whether it's a collector or an actual dealer," said agency spokeswoman Bonnie Swingell.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Scott English, who served as chief of staff to former Gov. Mark Sanford from 2008 to 2011, has a good idea about the collectable desirability of the stamps. He's now executive director of the American Philatelic Society, the world's largest stamp-collecting organization, with members in 100 countries.

He sees groups of collectors and enthusiasts as the keen market for these sorts of revenue stamps, naming both the American Revenue Association and State Revenue Society two key audiences.

"It's a highly specialized set of collecting," he said.

Older stamps are the most desirable, he said, pointing to stamps on beer barrels from "back in the day" as an example.

English said the marijuana tax stamps put out by states today, including South Carolina, are more of a novelty than something that's especially treasured or valued in the market.

Because there's not a high level of commercial value affixed to drug stamps, and the fact they're not considered all that rare in the market, "a modern marijuana stamp is going to be worth basically what it's worth," he said.

He's heard stories of legal dispensaries in Colorado buying them to post on their walls, "just for aesthetics."

He's also heard buyer-beware stories of collectors overpaying for pot stamps on social media sites like eBay, where a drug stamp valued at $10 went for $95.

"People overpay for the value of it because they just don't know any better," English said.

If a state's tax agency really wanted to affect the value of their stock, he said, officials could change up their stamp designs every five years or so. Increasing a stamp's circulation rarity would definitely generate interest if something is ever "discontinued," he said.

"The market will go nuts for that," he said.