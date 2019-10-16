The driver of a van was injured in a collision Wednesday with Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette's state SUV at a Spartanburg County intersection.

The van driver was transported to Pelham Medical Center in Greer with minor injuries, S.C. Department of Public Safety Director Leroy Smith wrote in a memo to Gov. Henry McMaster.

The driver's identity was redacted from documents supplied by the governor's office.

Evette, a staffer and a State Law Enforcement Division agent who was driving the SUV were not hurt, Smith said.

The SLED agent was cited for failure to obey a traffic signal and faces a $155 fine. The agent's name was redacted from documents provided by the governor's office.

Evette and her assistant, Sonja Milisic, were on their way from Evette's home in special to th Travelers Rest to the Savannah River Site near Aiken. It was about 8 a.m. when her driver tried to get through a changing traffic light at the intersection of U.S. Highway 29 and Hampton Road Extension near Greer, Smith said.

The agent turned on the SUV's blue lights at the intersection as the light turned red, Smith said. The state SUV collided with a Mazda van, injuring the driver who complained about neck and back pain, a spokesman for the governor's office said.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

Evette, an Upstate business owner and political newcomer, was elected on the ticket with McMaster last year.

She travels around the state visiting businesses, groups and events on behalf of the administration. Her scheduled stops this week include speaking at a FBI Agents Association golf tournament in Columbia, touring a solar farm in Bowman and attending a hospital foundation fundraiser in Greenville.

Evette was on her way to tour the federal government's Savannah River Site, a large nuclear repository, when the collision took place. She called off plans to attend the Junior Achievement JamFest in Greenville on Wednesday night, a McMaster spokesman said.

The lieutenant governor lives at home because she does not have a state residence in Columbia like the governor.

In 2013, then-Gov. Nikki Haley was the passenger in a minor wreck in North Carolina. No one was injured when a SLED agent driving her state SUV ran into a small concrete pole.