Dorchester County is now hand-counting more than 14,000 misprinted ballots

SUMMERVILLE — With a deadline looming, election workers in Dorchester County are manually counting some 14,262 absentee ballots after printing errors by a third-party vendor prevented those votes from being tallied by machine on Election Day.

Poll workers are progressing in teams of four to copy the faulty ballots and scan their duplicates through counting machines before 10 a.m. Friday, when the election results have to be certified.

Officials still don’t know how long that will take, though they acknowledge the process of double- and triple-checking the duplicate ballots for accuracy is time-consuming. The are hoping for a minimum of 600 ballots done every two hours they are working.

While the delay doesn’t appear to have affected the outcome result of any Statehouse or congressional races, the printing errors have left in limbo the results of county races, including for three open seats on the Dorchester District 2 School Board.

"It's disheartening," District 2 candidate James Weaver said. "For a school board election especially."

The Dorchester County Election Commission was unaware of the printing error until it began scanning mail-in ballots Tuesday, putting the county on a tight timeline to rectify the problem.

Sensing a heightened demand for mail-in voting this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, counties across South Carolina chose from a handful of pre-approved printing companies to print and — in some cases — mail their absentee ballots directly to voters.

Dorchester was among nine S.C. counties that hired Sun Printing for the job after the West Columbia-based company was tested and approved by the S.C. Election Commission. Sun Printing had never printed mail ballots for S.C. voters before.

The sample ballots Sun Printing sent to the Dorchester County Election Commission ahead of the election were tested and worked fine, officials told The Post and Courier.

But county officials never saw the real ballots before they were sent out because Dorchester had hired Sun Printing to mail the ballots directly to voters, bypassing any further county oversight.

That proved problematic Tuesday, when county officials realized those ballots were printed with “timing marks” that were too small.

Those rectangular marks, which are printed on the edges of the ballot, tell vote-scanning machines where the ballot starts, where it stops and where the machine should look for votes. In Dorchester’s case, the rectangles had been printed one-eighth of an inch too short. Vote scanning machines would not read any of the county’s mail-in ballots.

None of the other counties that hired Sun Printing — including Berkeley, Charleston and Horry — saw the same error. But for Dorchester, it became a serious problem.

There were only a pair of solutions. Either Sun Printing could reprint each of the ballots to fix the timing marks, or the ballots would need to be duplicated by hand.

The State Election Commission vetoed the first option because it considers ballots that have already been marked by voters as sacrosanct and didn’t want the printing company to amend the original copies.

“It doesn’t give you a warm and fuzzy feeling when you’re talking about taking voters’ ballots and printing on them,” State Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said.

That left option two — safer, but more time consuming.

For Dorchester County, it means staffers must duplicate and count the ballots one by one.

Working in teams, one worker will read each ballot’s selections out loud while a second person enters the votes onto a new ballot. Those two workers will then check the original and copy ballots to make sure they match. Then, two more staffers will review the ballots again to check them for accuracy before the new ballot is scanned and copied.

"It's going to be a long process," Dorchester County Election Commission Director Todd Billman said. "Nobody touching the ballot has an interest in the outcome."

In previous high-turnout elections, S.C. elections workers have had to duplicate dozens or even hundreds of ballots because they were damaged in the mail or otherwise couldn’t be scanned.

Having to duplicate thousands of ballots is “unprecedented,” Whitmire said.

“To our institutional knowledge, nothing of this level has ever occurred,” he said.

The situation also highlights the crunch county elections offices were under to count more than 450,000 mail ballots this year. S.C. elections officials repeatedly asked for permission to begin processing those ballots in the days before Election Day so they could finish counting them by Tuesday night.

S.C. lawmakers gave them just two extra hours Tuesday morning.

"It's the day after the election in which (Dorchester is) starting this process," Whitmire said. "If we could open ballots earlier and start this process earlier, you'd find out (about errors) earlier and we'd be ahead of the game."

Local politicians stick the blame squarely with Sun Printing. The company did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

“The printer screwed this up,” said state Sen. Sean Bennett, a Summerville Republican who won re-election to a four-year term on Tuesday. “It wasn’t the county election folks. I have all faith and confidence in our director down here and what he’s doing with the staff and the volunteers.”

By 9 a.m. Wednesday, the commission had seven pairs of workers duplicating and counting faulty ballots. Billman said they could bring in more workers to pick up the pace. They have about 40 people available, and the commission is checking to ensure counters don’t have any personal connections with any candidate on the ballots.

Leaders of the local Republican and Democratic parties said they are less concerned about the delay than they are in making sure every vote is counted.

“It’s an inconvenience, but it’s a small price to pay,” said Tim Higgins, chairman of the Dorchester GOP. “The focus right now is just on getting an accurate count.”

Martha Hope, a representative from the county's Democratic Party, said Democrats don’t want people to panic.

"In Dorchester, you can't call anything until 14,000 more votes get counted," she said.