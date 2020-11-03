Dorchester County can't count its absentee ballots because of printing problem

SUMMERVILLE — Dorchester County has 13,500 mail-in ballots that won't be part of the immediate election count because a printing error won't allow them to be scanned correctly.

The mistake affects the outcome for multiple races decided by county residents, including for U.S. Senate, Congress, Statehouse, the Sheriff's Office and other local seats.

The error covers the scanning bars printed on the return ballots; the black bars, known as "timing marks," are too small to be accurately deciphered by the electronic recorder.

Todd Billman, executive director of the Dorchester County Election Commission, said the problem is a result of a mistake made with the commission's printing vendor, Sun Printing.

Billman announced Sun Printing would be the county's new absentee ballot printer at an Aug. 20 County Board of Elections and Registration meeting.

Dorchester is believed to be the only county to report the problem.

The county mailed out 15,000 absentee ballots. Some 13,500 had been returned on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The printing error affected all 15,000 ballots.

The reason officials just learned of the printing error Tuesday is because state law allows them to only open those 13,500 votes on Election Day to be counted. A sample ballot went through the scanner earlier without any errors.

The county Election Commission is looking at two potential solutions. One is to get a printing vendor to fix the problem by enlarging the scanning codes.

The other is to have staff manually enter the information using the same voting technology that is seen when someone casts a vote in-person on Election Day.

“Someone would have to touch the screen to make the same exact selection that the voter did," Billman said.

Billman said it's still too early for them to decide what solution to take.

"We will start whatever process is the most efficient beginning at 8 a.m.," he said, referring to Wednesday morning.

“This issue will not prevent any vote from being counted," Billman said.

The results do have to be certified by noon Friday.

Voting by mail was popular in Dorchester County. Some 46,937 absentee ballots were cast as of Nov 2, the 10th most absentee ballots cast in the state. It had the sixth highest increase in absentee ballots cast since 2016, up 208 percent, and is the 12th largest county in population.

Nearly 41 percent of the eligible voters in the county voted early in-person or by mail.

The error affects getting final counts for a number of races, including the Lindsey Graham-Jaime Harrison race for U.S. Senate and the U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham-Nancy Mace race for the 1st Congressional District, as well as the Dorchester District 2 School Board races.