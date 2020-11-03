Dorchester County can't count its absentee ballots because of printing problem

SUMMERVILLE - Dorchester County has 13,500 mail-in ballots that won't be part of the immediate election count because a printing error won't allow them to be scanned correctly.
The mistake affects the outcome for multiple races affecting county residents, including for U.S. Senate, Congress, Statehouse, the sheriff's office and other local seats.
The error covers the printed scanning codes on the actual ballots; the tiny marks were too thin to be read by the electronic recorder.
Todd Billman, executive director of the Dorchester County Election Commission, said the problem is a result of a mistake made with the commission's printing vendor.
Dorchester is believed to be the only county to report the problem.
The county mailed out 15,000 absentee ballots. Only 13,500 had been returned on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The printing error affected all 15,000 ballots.
The reason the officials just learned of the printing error on Tuesday is because state law allows them to only open those 13,500 votes today. A sample ballot went through the scanner without any errors.
“This issue will not prevent any vote from being counted," Billman said.
Any of the remaining 1,500 absentee voters who have not returned their ballots can do so by 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
The error means Dorchester County will not be able to tabulate complete results for some time. The latest residents will get confirmation on results is by Friday at 10 a.m. when the commission has to certify its results.
The "ballot printing error means by-mail ballots won't scan," state Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said.
"This means Dorchester by-mail ballot results will not be available tonight," he added.
The county commission is looking at two potential solutions. One is to get a printing vendor to fix the problem by enlarging the scanning codes.
The other is to have staff manually enter the information through using the same voting technology that is seen when someone casts a vote in-person on election day.
“Someone would have to touch the screen to make the same exact selection that the voter did," Billman said.
According to Billman it's still too early for them to decide what solution to take. Officials expect to keep the public updated on that decision.
"We will start whatever process is the most efficient beginning at 8 a.m.," he said.
Nearly 41 percent of the eligible voters in the county voted early in-person or by mail.
The error affects getting final counts for a number of races, including the Lindsey Graham-Jaime Harrison, for U.S. Senate, Congress, Statehouse, Dorchester District 2 school board and the sheriff's office.
Check back with this developing story.