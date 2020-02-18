Donald Trump says he wants to travel to SC before Democratic presidential primary on Feb. 29

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he wants to travel to South Carolina before the state's Feb. 29 Democratic presidential primary.
Trump made the announcement Tuesday afternoon at Joint Base Andrews, where he took questions on the tarmac from Washington reporters before boarding Air Force One with U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
"They're working that out now," the president said of the potential visit details.
Joe Jackson, the Republican National Committee's South Carolina spokesman, could not confirm details of the trip but said the Palmetto State welcomes the visit.
"We're always happy to have the president in South Carolina," Jackson told The Post and Courier. "South Carolina went big for President Trump in 2016 and will do so again in 2020."
Trump has made a habit of making appearances in the early states holding Democratic presidential nominating contests, making stops in both Iowa and New Hampshire. On Friday, Trump plans to travel to Nevada, which will be holding its caucus on Saturday.
Trump's promise of a potential Palmetto State visit comes one week after Vice President Mike Pence made a multi-stop swing through the state on Thursday, which included headlining a Trump campaign fundraiser in Columbia.
Should Trump be able to travel to South Carolina, he will arrive in a state that has all but cleared the way for him to receive all of the state's nominating delegates without contest.
The South Carolina Republican Party executive committee in September voted to forgo their Republican presidential primary, citing cost as the top reason for scrapping it.
