DNC gives SC Democrats flexibility as coronavirus fears loom over key step in national delegate selection

The Democratic National Committee is letting South Carolina Democrats participate remotely in their county party's precinct reorganization meetings this weekend due to growing concerns about the coronavirus.

The meetings, which are scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Saturday in nearly every county in South Carolina, act as the crucial first step in selecting delegates for the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

According to the 2020 Delegate Selection Plan, delegates to the national convention are required to have voted in South Carolina's Feb. 29 Democratic presidential primary and must also attend both their 2020 county precinct meeting and county convention.

That edict caused concern this week among some Democratic Party county chairs who were facing the reality of asking people to gather in school gyms, libraries and churches at the same time that health officials are urging people to avoid crowds, especially if they are 60 or older.

S.C. Democratic Party Chair Trav Robertson said Patrice Taylor, the director of party affairs for the DNC, granted the state party this flexibility in a phone call Thursday.

"The DNC is recognizing the circumstances under which we are trying to fulfill our obligation, and the DNC recognizes the fact that this is a circumstance where we don't want to put people's health or lives at risk," Robertson confirmed in an interview with The Post and Courier.

Democratic Party county chairs received guidance Thursday night via email about the permissible alternatives for electronic participation, which include teleconference calls, Facebook Live, Zoom, Skype and even video phone calls like FaceTime.

A record will have to be kept of who attends virtually or dials in, the email stated, noting that it's essential for proving that those individuals attended, especially if they are wanting to be national delegates.

Attendees will also be allowed to drive to their reorganization meeting site and fill out the necessary paperwork for the process and then go home.

The concept mirrors the practice of "curbside voting," where people can cast ballots while sitting in their cars if either a physical handicap or their age makes them unable to stand in line to vote.

The push for permission to use technology and other nontraditional avenues of participation comes out of an abundance of caution to make sure that a deviation from traditional in-person meetings would not jeopardize any of South Carolina's delegates from being seated at the national convention in July.

"Our guidance to state parties is to follow the recommendation of local health officials and prioritize health and safety of all individuals. We know the situation is very different in every state and we want to give state parties flexibility to change their plan to address the guidance they are getting on the ground," DNC spokeswoman Maya Hixson confirmed in a statement to The Post and Courier.

She added, "We will work with any state party that needs to make adjustments as needed to their delegate selection processes so they can continue without major interruptions."

This message from the DNC has been shared with Democratic party leaders in every state as they contemplate how to handle party business during the coronavirus pandemic.

In Kershaw County, where there are eight identified cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday evening, extra precautions are being taken.

"We are the epicenter of this, of all places. We don't have a big airport, we aren’t on the coast, but here we are," said Kershaw County Democratic Party Chair Phyllis Harris Drakeford. "It's already hard enough to get folks out on a Saturday. This has just made it a bit harder, but we are prepared."

Drakeford plans to take matters into her own hands. She said a group of volunteers will join her Friday to disinfect the fellowship hall at Camden First United Methodist Church, where the party plans to hold their precinct reorganization and county convention back-to-back.

She pledged they would wipe down tables, doorknobs, chairs and even the bathrooms. Hand-sanitizer will be on-site, Drakeford said.

"We're not going to shake hands and we're not going to hug, which is hard for those of us in the South," she added.

Since the county has been hard hit by the virus, Drakeford plans to offer people a way to call in and participate, along with Facebook Live video.

Charleston County Democratic Party Chair Colleen Condon said she would normally expect around 500 people to attend their precinct reorganization meeting this weekend, which they have dubbed the "Democratic Expo.”

The county convention will be held two weeks later, on March 28.

But with fears of the coronavirus growing, Condon said she expects attendance to be down this weekend and has been trying to find ways to accommodate those who want to attend but are fearful.

"I've heard from some people who say they are nervous about going into social spaces, and I know of at least one person who is going through a self-quarantine," Condon said.

Condon said the Charleston County precinct reorganization meeting that was scheduled to take place inside North Charleston High School will now happen outside.

She has four canopy tents that she will be setting up, so that the entire process can happen outside rather than in a confined space.

One county, however, won't have to worry about this weekend, though.

The Dillon County Democratic Party held its precinct reorganization meeting and county convention on Tuesday night inside the city of Dillon's Wellness Center.

County party chair Sonny McRae said more than 200 people attended, and he added, "We had plenty of hand wipes and plenty of hand-sanitizer."

South Carolina Republicans, who hold their county conventions and precinct reorganizations in non-general election years, are not gathering this weekend. However, their state convention will be held on May 2 in Columbia.

At this time, South Carolina GOP spokesman Joe Jackson said the convention is still scheduled to occur as planned.

Jackson added that state party officials will continue to monitor all new information related to the virus in case adjustments to the event are needed.

South Carolina Democrats plan to hold their state convention on May 30 in Columbia.

Robertson said party leadership is preparing to reevaluate next steps after this weekend, and will continue monitoring the coronavirus situation.