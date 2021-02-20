DHEC warns not to give 'black market' COVID-19 vaccine shots to ineligible residents

COLUMBIA — Eagerness to get a potentially life-saving shot has created a "black market" of COVID-19 vaccine doses in South Carolina, and the state's public health agency wants to put a stop to it.

The term brings to mind an illegal drug trade involving cash. But that's not what the state Department of Health and Environmental Control is fighting — not in this instance anyway.

When Dr. Linda Bell, the state's chief epidemiologist, said Feb. 17 that DHEC's battling a "black market of leftover doses," she meant a twisting of the state's eligibility rules resulting in the vaccination of people who aren't among the 1.3 million South Carolinians currently on the list.

It's happening, at least partly, out of a desire not to waste doses. DHEC officials agree it's better to put a shot in an arm — any arm — than throw a vial away with even one dose left inside.

Depending on whether it's the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, up to six or 11 doses can be drawn from each vial. And once a vial is opened, it's a matter of hours before everything inside goes bad. Neither brand can be refrozen.

When doses in opened vials outnumber appointments for the day, people get lucky.

For some, it's pure happenstance, like the person standing in a pharmacy when a voice "came on the loudspeaker and said, 'If you haven't received your shot and would like to get it, come on back to the clinic,' " DHEC board member J.B. Kinney of Kiawah Island said at the board's Feb. 11 meeting.

Others are willing to wait outside a clinic for hours for the possibility.

"There is a line of people who wait every night, patiently and respectfully, just in case there is a dose available that, instead of going wasted, can go into their arm," Saria Saccocio, co-chair of Prisma Health's COVID-19 vaccine task force, told a House panel Feb. 16.

She assured them "that is the only time that intentionally someone outside the eligibility range receives a vaccine in Prisma Health," though legislators say they've heard from people who drove a parent to a drive-thru clinic and ended up getting a shot, too.

After weeks of hearing similar stories, DHEC's trying to clamp down.

"We don't want to waste any vaccine, but we really want to make sure available vaccine gets in the arms of individuals who are determined to be at increased risk," Bell told members of her Vaccine Advisory Committee.

DHEC has instructed hospitals, pharmacies, doctors' offices and other vaccine providers to make a list of eligible South Carolinians to call when doses are left after the day's appointments are done.

In South Carolina, which remains in the initial Phase 1A, that includes seniors 65 and older, parents of children with severe disabilities, medical first responders and health care workers. So far, about 531,000 South Carolinians have been able to get at least their first of two shots needed for immunity.

Giving a shot to someone not in the eligibility categories should be a "last resort" after the call-down list is exhausted, Bell said.

"If DHEC sees a pattern of people being vaccinated who aren't eligible," then the agency may withhold future vaccine allocations from the rule-breaking provider, she said.

How many shots have already gone into ineligible arms is unclear. DHEC did not provide a number to The Post and Courier.

Both Bell and DHEC Director Edward Simmer said the agency is tracking it, though also unclear is how blatant the rule-breaking needs to be before the agency follows through with its warning.

"If they gave three doses at the end of the day to folks not eligible because three were left in the vial, we won't hold that against them. We want them to use every dose," Simmer told a House Oversight panel Feb. 16. "But if suddenly we see a lot of folks under 65 who got vaccines, we're asking a lot of questions."

DHEC officials have repeatedly acknowledged to legislators over the last two months that providers haven't always followed the guidelines. While medical first responders are eligible, for example, law enforcement officers who aren't involved in emergency medical care are not. Officers and firefighters are supposed to be in the next phase, along with teachers, day care workers and other "front-line essential workers."

That stunned Rep. Bill Hixon, R-North Augusta, who noted in a House Oversight meeting last month that he, a 63-year-old volunteer firefighter, and his entire local police department had already been vaccinated.

"There's been some confusion about that across the state," DHEC's then-interim Director Marshall Taylor told him. "That has happened in some places but we're asking providers to stick to the 1A guidance."

DHEC hasn't disciplined any provider yet. But it may soon.

The agency is reviewing what to do about Horry County Fire and Rescue, one of three county governments in South Carolina receiving doses, after a note went out to all 2,250 of its employees offering shots "to full-time, part-time, and temporary employees as well as volunteers and interns who work within the capacity of county departments.”

County employees are "essential to maintaining function of government and mission-critical efforts of COVID-19 vaccination and testing," EMS Manager Ben Lawson explained in a Feb. 15 email to DHEC, noting the county consulted with DHEC officials before it started giving shots a month earlier.

But while Phase 1A does include government employees deemed "mission critical" for giving shots and testing for COVID-19, it does not extend to public workers needed to generally keep government operating.

If it did, then there would be no need for public school teachers to be fighting to be prioritized into Phase 1A, or for other state agency leaders to ask that their workers get bumped up, too. People representing hundreds of thousands of government employees were among a parade of advocates who went before a House Ways and Means panel Feb. 16 seeking eligibility.

At least one clever school administrator, however, did figure out how to get his teachers vaccinated with leftover doses.

After getting the arranged call from a local clinic, the principal of a Rock Hill high school went down his own call list of teachers, prioritizing from oldest to youngest. Every teacher 55 and up has managed to get a shot, Patrick Kelly with the Palmetto State Teachers Association told the House panel, suggesting that method could be used statewide.

Not if providers follow DHEC's latest guidelines.