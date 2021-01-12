DHEC to newly eligible seniors: Don't expect to get a COVID vaccine soon in SC

COLUMBIA — Few appointments are available when South Carolinians ages 70 and older can start signing up Wednesday for the COVID-19 vaccine, so they should not expect to get a shot anytime soon, state health officials told lawmakers.

A webpage (scdhec.gov/vaxlocator) shows seniors where shots are available statewide. A green dot by a health care provider indicates it has doses to give. Red means it's already out or has booked appointments for its expected stock.

"There won’t be a lot of appointments," Marshall Taylor, acting director of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, said during a state Senate hearing Tuesday. "If it's red, don’t waste your time calling. Green will probably turn red pretty quick."

Taylor did not know long it will take before doses become more readily available to South Carolina's seniors.

The state Senate hearing came a day after Gov. Henry McMaster and DHEC announced expanding eligibility to anyone 70 and older.

Within an hour of the announcement, the webpage had crashed. The site and telephone hotline provided in the release weren't ready for the immediate inundation of clicks and calls, Taylor said.

"We thought when we said, 'Look on Wednesday,' people would start clicking on Wednesday," Taylor told senators questioning why people couldn't get through.

DHEC needed the two-day lag to prepare with health care providers, most of which didn't know about the eligibility change until the announcement, he said.

"What you're saying is, they’re going to call and try to make an appointment and an appointment won’t be made?" asked Sen. Tom Davis, a Republican from retiree-laden Beaufort County.

Going to the DHEC site is the first of a two-step process. It will show in real time where shots are still available, but appointments must be made with providers. If a spot on the map is green, it will give contact information.

"I’m afraid we’re setting them all up for a big disappointment," Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, said of seniors.

As of Tuesday, 65 percent of the 147,200 Pfizer vaccine doses shipped to South Carolina since mid-December have been given, compared to 23 percent of the Moderna doses set aside exclusively for long-term care facilities.

Nearly 106,000 additional shots are already reserved for health care workers, officers and paramedics who've made appointments ahead of the Jan. 15 deadline McMaster set last week for employees eligible in the initial phase, according to DHEC.

"We’ve seen a dramatic increase in appointments in hospitals with health care workers" due to the deadline, Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC's public health director, said during the hearing.

DHEC encourages any senior with the ability to access the website to do that instead of calling a hotline, or expect a long wait on the phone. And check back periodically for red squares to turn into green dots.

South Carolina receives roughly 64,000 doses weekly from the federal government. Whether a vaccine provider will schedule appointments for doses not yet received will vary by location, Taylor said.

Until this week, South Carolinians who don't live or work in long-term care facilities could get a shot only at hospitals around the state. Some large private doctors' offices can begin doling out shots this week to eligible residents.

Adding people 70 and older to the eligibility list came after lawmakers were inundated with complaints from worried seniors wanting to get a shot. About 70 percent of all South Carolinians who have died with COVID-19 since March were 70 and older.

Other states, including neighboring North Carolina and Florida, had already made seniors eligible.

An appointment will be required, Taylor said, adding South Carolina wants to avoid the long lines outside hospitals and pharmacies in states such as Florida, where people have waited for hours without being able to get a vaccine before the supply ran out.

Taylor called the two-step process of finding where shots are available, then calling the location for an appointment, a "short-term fix."

"I realize it's archaic," he said.

But it will have to do while DHEC works on an easier, online sign-up system that Taylor hopes will be running by next week, he said, adding that it will probably take longer.