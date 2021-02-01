DHEC could soon get its 1st permanent director since June after yet another delay

COLUMBIA — State senators will determine whether South Carolina's public health agency will soon get a new leader to guide its COVID-19 response, nearly eight months after the last director left.

Senators' questioning of Dr. Edward Simmer begins Tuesday. If they like his answers, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control could officially have a new director as early as Thursday.

Simmer, a Navy Medical Corps captain who retired from the military Dec. 31, was unanimously chosen by DHEC's board on Dec. 22 from among 83 applicants. Simmer, who oversaw operations for the military's massive health insurance system, was the only medical doctor among the three finalists announced at that meeting.

Senators, who have criticized the board for not moving faster amid the worst public health crisis in a century, have been criticized themselves for not holding confirmation hearings sooner.

While the board selects its nominee, the full Senate must approve the decision. Before that happens, Simmer must go before the Senate Medical Affairs Committee for a vote.

Opponents of a bill outlawing most abortions derided the Senate's GOP majority as prioritizing the controversial, perennial issue — approved in that chamber last week — over focusing on COVID-19 and DHEC's leadership.

But Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey said the Senate couldn't have taken up Simmer's appointment last week anyway. The Medical Affairs Committee didn't receive the information packet on Simmer's nomination until Jan. 21, a month after he was picked by the DHEC board.

Why it took DHEC a month to provide the packet to Senate staff is unclear but has only added to senators' frustration, Massey said.

DHEC did not immediately respond to questions about the delay.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Before going to the Senate, the board's choice for director needed approval the governor, who appoints the entire DHEC board. McMaster gave the green light in a Jan. 11 letter.

"After reviewing his extensive resume and meeting with Dr. Simmer today, I approve of the board's decision," he wrote to DHEC Chairman Mark Elam, who could not be reached Monday.

McMaster's letter noted the packet wasn't provided to him until Dec. 30, eight days after the board voted.

After getting the packet, Senate staff then needed a week to go through the paperwork and get a full background check completed through the State Law Enforcement Division, as well as ask Simmer any follow-up questions and provide senators with the paperwork so they could be ready to ask their own questions, Massey said, noting that's the normal process before a confirmation hearing.

"I understand the criticism. I think it's mostly just people looking for something to criticize us about," the Edgefield Republican said.

DHEC has been without a permanent leader since June 10, when Director Rick Toomey retired, citing family and health reasons. DHEC's chief attorney, Marshall Taylor, has filled in since.

While senators want a new leader at DHEC, they aren't going to simply rubber stamp Simmer for the job, Massey said.

"I do expect Medical Affairs will ask him hard questions about his qualifications and plans for the agency and how he intends to handle issues," he said. "What we don't want is to move too quickly. This is too important for us to miss something."