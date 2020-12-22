DHEC chooses retired military officer as new leader amid coronavirus pandemic

A career military medical officer was chosen Tuesday to lead South Carolina's public health agency, filling a months-long vacancy amid the biggest health crisis in a century.
The agency's board members voted unanimously to put Dr. Edward Simmer in charge of the Department of Health and Environmental Control and its 3,500 employees, saying his experience and leadership qualities checked off all their boxes.
A Navy medical corps captain, Simmer has overseen medical and dental care for 9.4 million beneficiaries of the military's Tricare health plans for service members and their families. Simmer's previous roles include executive officer of the Navy hospital in Beaufort, giving him experience in South Carolina.
A certified psychiatrist, Simmer was head of the Navy's Special Psychiatric Rapid Intervention Team, or SPRINT, for nine years, leading responses to tragedies including Hurricanes Ivan and Katrina and the U.S.S. Cole bombing.
Board members said they were impressed by both his resume and his interview.
"His 30-year history in the Navy is quite tremendous in itself. But he was somebody who is a leader of leaders," said board member Seema Shrivastava-Patel of Lexington. "I feel he’s somebody who’s looking for DHEC to represent its citizens, and he understands that the world we’re in needs health care."
The meeting began with board chairman Mark Elam naming three finalists and the board quickly going into executive session.
Simmer was the only medical doctor of the three. The other finalists were Greenville attorney Keith Munson and consultant Matthew Van Patton.
Munson, an Army veteran and Clemson graduate, has three decades of experience as a trial attorney, include defending businesses and taking on liability cases against medical devices and pharmaceuticals, according to his law firm's website.
Van Patton has experience in the medical and political realm. The former chief of staff for then-U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy started a health care management consulting firm in Greer in February after stepping down as director of Nebraska's Medicaid division. He earned his doctorate degree in health administration from the Medical University of South Carolina and was previously a lobbyist for Spartanburg Regional Healthcare.
Elam had promised lawmakers a new director would be named by year's end.
Board member Rick Lee noted Simmer's used to dealing with government officials. It's a quality he'll need when he goes before senators who ultimately decide whether he gets the job.
The full Senate must confirm the board's pick. The 2021 legislative session kicks off Jan. 12.
The agency has been without a permanent leader for the past six months as it faces the greatest challenge in its 47-year history. Former executive director Rick Toomey retired in June, citing family and health reasons. DHEC general counsel Marshall Taylor has filled in since then.
The new director will take over at a crucial time. South Carolina is seeing a third surge in coronavirus cases as temperatures drop and holiday gatherings move inside, where the deadly respiratory disease spreads more easily.
DHEC is also carrying out plans to distribute a coronavirus vaccine that could bring the virus in check, if used widely. The agency expects to receive at least 200,000 vaccines by month's end. The initial shipments are available only for health care workers and nursing home residents.
The finalists come from a field of 65 candidates, including 10 who were interviewed by the agency's board during marathon meetings held behind closed doors.
At times, state lawmakers have criticized the lengthy search, speculating the lack of urgency has contributed to the agency's struggles to ramp up coronavirus testing and proactively respond to the pandemic.
Meanwhile, Gov. Henry McMaster, who appoints DHEC's board members, has defended their search, saying it is more important to hire the right candidate than to hire someone quickly.
DHEC is one of South Carolina's largest state agencies. Its employees are responsible for enforcing environmental regulations, testing for air and water quality, inspecting restaurants, overseeing hospitals and nursing homes, regulating dams and issuing birth certificates.
