The College of Charleston saw eight reported cases of forcible rapes in 2017. At the University of South Carolina, there were nine reported rapes. Meanwhile, Clemson University reported they had 12 forcible sex offenses that same year.
But under newly proposed rules put forth Friday by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, the way South Carolina schools would be required to handle these types of cases would be dramatically different.
The proposal essentially tells schools how to apply the 1972 law known as Title IX, which bars discrimination based on sex in schools that receive federal dollars.
Under the plan, schools would have to investigate complaints of sexual misconduct, but only if the alleged incident happened on campus or other areas overseen by the school, and only if the claims were reported to certain campus officials.
The new guidelines, which now enter a 60-day comment period, also change the definition of what sexual harassment is on campus and would reinforce "due process" rights for students accused of sexual misconduct.
Under the 2011 Obama-era guidance, sexual harassment was defined as "unwelcome conduct of a sexual nature."
Under the DeVos plan, sexual harassment is defined as unwanted sexual conduct that is "so severe, pervasive and objectively offensive that it denies a recipient's education program or activity."
In a prepared statement, DeVos said the intent of her 149-page plan is to provide a safe learning environment for students and ensure a fair grievance process for both the victim and the accused.
"Every survivor of sexual violence must be taken seriously, and every student accused of sexual misconduct must know that guilt is not predetermined," DeVos said in her statement.
"We can, and must, condemn sexual violence and punish those who perpetrate it, while ensuring a fair grievance process. Those are not mutually exclusive ideas. They are the very essence of how Americans understand justice to function."
The Education Department also estimates the changes could save the nation between $286.4 million to $367.7 million over the course of a decade.
But already, Mary Dell Hayes is worried about what this will mean for students in South Carolina.
Hayes is the executive director of the Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands, one of 15 rape crisis centers in South Carolina.
Hayes said sexual assault cases are already under-reported, and she fears aspects of this new plan this could further complicate that.
Already, she said, the center works with a number of college-aged students who said they had to transfer schools because of a sexual assault experience.
"Under previous administrations, we had moved to a point where we were looking at creating a different standard of proof. We were talking about protecting the rights of a hurt person who is a victim of a crime," she said.
"The biggest concern for me is that these new documents undo that and create a hostile climate, which we know already exists. There's already a hostile climate around seeking help."
S. Daniel Carter is the president of the Safety Advisors for Educational Campuses, a Georgia-based company that provides expertise to educational communities around the country on how to foster safe learning environments.
He said his first impression of the plan is that it will likely face many legal challenges.
"The regulatory approach that the Department of Education is proposing to take reverses course on what is now over 20 years of successful progress in combating sexual violence in education," Carter said. "They offer reasonable explanations for their choices, but the question is going to be is that proper, is it legal and is it a good idea?"
One of the biggest changes would make colleges and universities hold live hearings on sexual assault and harassment accusations. During such hearings, the rule says, representatives for the accused and accuser would be allowed to cross-examine the other party.
The College of Charleston, the University of South Carolina and Clemson University said their process does not currently allow for cross-examination.
All three schools issued statements saying they were continuing to work through how the proposed rule would affect their institutions should it go into effect.