Detecting COVID-19 with spit could be a solution for SC. Legislators want a plan beyond USC.

COLUMBIA — A COVID-19 test that's cheap and as easy as spitting into a tube could be the solution for dramatically ramping up testing in South Carolina and getting the quicker results needed to curb the virus' spread.

But days after the University of South Carolina began offering free saliva-based tests to its students and staff, health officials can't say when the tests might be available to residents beyond that one campus.

The state's public health director, Dr. Joan Duwve, said Aug. 13 her agency is "aggressively pursuing" widespread use of the simpler, safer way to test for the coronavirus.

"There’s a lot of virus that lurks in the back of your mouth and in your throat, so a good saliva sample is actually really effective in helping us identify who’s infected and who isn’t," she told her governing board.

A week later, the Department of Health and Environmental Control still had no timeline for making it happen, beyond hoping to know more soon. Agency officials are in discussions with USC and the state's other research universities on their abilities to scale up the screening, DHEC said Friday.

For legislators expecting an immediate escalation in testing — considered key to getting students back in the classroom and keeping the doors of schools and workplaces open — that's not a sufficient answer.

The chairman of a Senate panel that's called for broad use of spit-based screening as a way of testing at least 10 percent of the state's population monthly wants DHEC to publicly outline its plan this week. The saliva tests cost about $6 to $10 each, versus about $100 for a traditional nasal swab.

"We need much more specificity in regard to DHEC’s plan to implement the strategy ... that emphasizes the screening of whole populations using faster and cheaper saliva tests," Sen. Tom Davis told DHEC officials in an email Friday, referencing his panel's Aug. 12 recommendations.

Why it matters

DHEC has ramped up testing since May, when it set out to screen 2 percent of the state's population monthly. The 264,100 South Carolinians tested during July exceeded that goal by more than double.

But the goal itself is way too low, legislators said.

And testing has slacked off in August, partly because of lab backlogs that delayed results, making people less likely to line up for hours to learn, often 10 days later, whether or not they had the virus.

Combine that with the unpleasantness of the test itself, and it's no wonder why people without symptoms aren't inclined to get checked, even with an increase in testing sites across the state.

That helps explain why the percentage of people testing positive has remained high in South Carolina. While DHEC's testing sites are free to anyone who shows up, they're still largely attracting people who feel ill or have been around someone who tested positive, Duwve said.

Containing the virus, however, requires figuring out who's asymptomatic, and getting them to stay home while they're contagious, before they unknowingly spread it far and wide. Roughly half of those infected won't know it without a test, officials have said.

"If we want to get on top of this, we need to capture individuals who are infected who may be able to transmit unknowingly, and they may not have symptoms and may never," Duwve said.

Offering a simple spit test will increase participation among young, relatively healthy people who aren't very concerned about the virus that preys on the elderly and those with underlying health problems, health experts say.

"You're not going to get students to go out and get a nasopharyngeal test on their own, or you're unlikely to, whereas if you say, 'Everybody, just spit in this tube and send it to us,' you're much more likely to get a higher number of people to participate," said Dr. Marion Snyder, chief science officer at Luxor Scientific in Greenville, one of four labs DHEC has recently contracted with to quadruple its testing capacity.

The state's high percent positive rate — which is on a downward trend but still hovers above 15 percent — is partly why most schools across South Carolina are not offering a full return to the classroom this fall. Many are starting fully online.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

A new option

Researchers have been working on saliva-based tests for COVID-19 even before the pandemic forced massive shutdowns nationwide.

At USC's Columbia campus, that work began in February.

Doctors in USC's medical schools "recognized early on that the traditional testing methods would be cost-prohibitive and take too long to receive the results," said College of Pharmacy Dean Stephen Cutler. "They understood that this coronavirus was transmitted through sneezing, coughing, speaking and breathing."

But it wasn't until this month that the federal Food and Drug Administration began approving saliva tests, using its emergency powers to fight the outbreak. The first, created at Rutgers University, is initially available only to hospitals and clinics affiliated with the New Jersey school.

Federal clearance last week of a test developed at Yale University was important because it can be processed on equipment DHEC and other labs in South Carolina already use to analyze nasal swabs. And Yale allowed "open access," meaning it's willing to share the method with any lab that wants to use it, according to DHEC.

USC received initial approval for its test Aug. 14. The school began offering it to any student or employee Wednesday, the same day the federal government stopped requiring FDA preauthorization for such lab-developed COVID-19 tests and transferred authority to states. USC's lab received DHEC certification for saliva-based tests a month ago, Cutler said.

"We feel confident that our partnership with DHEC will grow to include other universities in South Carolina as we blanket the state with this rapid, reliable and more affordable method of testing for COVID," he said.

On Friday, students sat evenly spaced around a large room at USC's Russell House student union, bent diligently over their plastic vials, struggling to fill them to the designated mark. The room was silent minus the chorus of expectorations.

The university's lab can currently process up to 2,400 vials daily and provide results within 24 hours.

Labs in South Carolina are working on even quicker turnarounds.

A Charleston-based company is working on saliva-based tests that a lab could process at a rate of 1,000 an hour. Veravas hopes to receive approval in October, said company founder John Forrest.

"The important thing is the speed of the test. It's very simple," he said. "We can easily scale up."

What Duwve envisions is the ability to hand out testing kits en masse that people can take home, spit in, seal the container in a prepaid envelope, drop it in the mail to a lab, and get a result within 48 hours.

"Think about it: If I get envelopes with tubes and all people have to do is spit in it, I can go to churches and hand them out at barbershops and go to the DMV and give them to people standing in line, and then they can just mail them back in," she told her board.

Not only is it simpler for the test-taker, a saliva test is safer for health care workers too.

Putting a swab up someone's nose can itself cause people to cough or sneeze, increasing their risk of infection and requiring a lot of protective gear. An at-home test negates those risks and the expense of suiting up altogether, Duwve said.

When is unknown.

Avery Wilks and Jessica Holdman contributed to this report.