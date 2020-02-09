Despite deals on teacher stipends and school start dates, SC education debate moves slowly

COLUMBIA — More scholarship money for South Carolina's future teachers. Higher stipends for classroom supplies. Letting school districts decide when classes start.

Those are among the items senators have added over the last month to a 60-plus page education bill that have done little to quell opposition from the teachers' advocacy group SC for Ed.

Senators' window for passing the bill in time to reach Gov. Henry McMaster's desk before the session ends grows shorter.

Legislators are expecting to get a report soon on proposals to sell or keep state-owned utility Santee Cooper, sparking a debate that could supersede all else in the General Assembly.

"That pressure might be what we need," said Senate Education Chairman Greg Hembree, R-Little River. "There's still a very sincere and strong desire to pass an education bill out of the Senate."

Meanwhile, the S.C. House is busy passing pieces of what the chamber passed last year, with changes including a measure that not only reduces state-required end-of-year tests but aims to discourage districts from piling on more to prepare.

With a pile of proposed changes left to debate, senators say they'll work late into the night this week.

Senators have already been working late to debate dozens of amendments.

One of the provisions added so far aims to make the teaching profession more attractive to college students by giving education majors up to $3,300 extra in annual lottery-backed scholarships, currently provided only for science and math degrees. The state also would pay all fees for initial teaching certifications.

Another addition would double to $550 the amount teachers can get reimbursed for classroom supplies, addressing a frequent complaint that teachers often dip into their own pocket to pay for basic items.

Two of the biggest hang-ups for senators have been a "teacher bill of rights" and changing the school calendar.

The "bill of rights" lists what teachers should expect, such as freedom from burdensome paperwork, compensation for duties outside the classroom, authority to remove disruptive students, and administrative backup of their discipline and grading decisions. Hembree's subcommittee struck the list from what the House passed overwhelmingly last year, calling it a feel-good provision that either can't be enforced or opens the door to never-ending lawsuits.

State Sen. Tom Davis fought to re-insert the "bill of rights," arguing teachers should be able to sue if administrators are hurting their ability to be effective in the classroom.

"It's useful for them to fear litigation," said the Beaufort Republican. "Right now, there's no way to push back. They've just got to take it. We somehow have to shift the balance of power to give teachers the ability to stand up and insist upon what we've said is important."

After a week of debate, senators unanimously approved inserting the list into the bill but without any means to enforce it.

The House voted unanimously last month to again pass a similar "bill of rights," which is not on SC for Ed's list on what they want legislators to do.

"They’re demanding we do more. I find that a bit odd," said Rep. Garry Smith, R-Greenville. "It does give me heartburn when I see the people we’re trying to help are demanding we do certain things."

The proposal to change when school can start threatened to derail the whole bill in the Senate.

Since 2007, state law has barred classes from starting before the third Monday in August. School districts and teachers want the flexibility to start earlier, so the first semester can finish before winter break. The bill allowed moving opening day up by a week. But officials in coastal areas — particularly Horry County, where Myrtle Beach is located — have long fought cutting the summer tourist season short.

Senators settled on deleting all references to a date and letting local school boards set their own calendar.

That could allow SC for Ed to check an item off their list. But the group that organized May's 10,000-strong protest, which shut down several school districts, still wants the bill to go down in flames, saying it doesn't make the changes needed to improve their jobs and stem the teacher shortage crisis.

The group promises to organize a second major rally at the Statehouse if legislators don't instead address their priorities for improving education — and do so by mid-March, when filing begins in an election year with races for all 170 seats in the Legislature.

Other items on SC for Ed's list include increasing teachers' pay, lowering class sizes and passing a law protecting teachers from retaliation for speaking out.

"So, if they’re not doing what you need them to do, let’s change it," SC for Ed founder Lisa Ellis told about 150 teachers who came to the Statehouse on Jan. 29 to lobby for the education bill's demise, as she encouraged teachers to run against incumbents.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

In a state with one of the nation's lowest percentage of unionized employees, lawmakers are unaccustomed to demands from public workers, who are barred by state law from collective bargaining. The group's tactics have produced a mix of legislators trying to address their concerns and tuning them out altogether.

"We're never going to satisfy that group," Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, said Thursday, contending they don't represent the majority of South Carolina's more than 55,000 K-12 teachers statewide.

Massey's become a favorite target of the group's anger and frustrations. On their day of lobbying, teachers booed when Ellis played an audio clip of Massey predicting during floor debate the group will organize a rally regardless of what legislators do. Teachers called that assertion laughable, saying they don't want to leave their students, but they will come back to the Statehouse with reinforcements if legislators don't advance their requests.

"SC for Ed has some really good ideas. They’re things we need to do," said Massey, who sponsored the amendment increasing the money for supplies. "The problem I have is their tactics and strategy. Over the long course, I’m concerned that group damages the entire profession. ... I think if they shut down schools again, there is not going to be a good reaction in here."

Hembree, another favorite target, also insists he's unaffected by "the noise," as he continues pushing for approval of a bill he fully recognizes is not a silver bullet for fixing South Carolina's education woes.

Ellis said no bill is better than "passing reform for reform's sake," saying it may be years or decades before legislators make another big push for change.

Hembree and Massey both agree the bill — which, among other things, makes changes in teacher preparation, student testing and options for failing schools — won't transform K-12 education. But they call it part of a continuing effort.

Other pieces expected to pass as part of the budget include a second consecutive year of substantial teacher pay raises and expanding state-paid, full-day 4-year-old preschool.

Also in the hopper is a bill teachers vehemently oppose as sending tax money to private schools. The bill would provide direct payments for private tuition to the parents of students with disabilities and those in poverty. Massey's subcommittee will likely spend the next few weeks debating how to cap eligibility before advancing it to the full committee.

Davis, who had pledged to try to amend the big bill with a school-choice provision, has decided to wait to have that debate with Massey's bill.

Freshman Sen. Mike Fanning, a former teacher who's SC for Ed's unofficial cheerleader, said he doesn't fear rejection of the bill would usher in vouchers because that controversial idea is sure to bring out much stronger opposition.

"It's far more important to do it right than right now," said the Winnsboro Democrat.