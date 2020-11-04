Democrats win 2 open seats on Charleston County Council

Two contested seats on Charleston County Council went to Democrats, according to late final election returns wrapped up Wednesday morning.

In the race for the District 3 seat, Democrat Rob Wehrman defeated Joe McKeown by a 54-46 percent margin.

McKeown, 57, of North Charleston is a former councilman and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott’s executive director for South Carolina.

Wehrman, 32, is an attorney in the county Public Defender’s Office who also lives in North Charleston.

The seat was previously held by Elliott Summey.

In the District 6 seat, Democrat Kylon Jerome Middleton defeated Darryl Ray Griffin 52 percent to 42 percent. Libertarian Melissa Couture collected 5 percent.

Middleton, 48, is the senior pastor at Mount Zion AME Church on the Charleston peninsula. Griffin, 55, is the CEO of waterfront company Neal Brothers and father of city of Charleston Councilman Harry Griffin.

The seat was previously held by Vic Rawl.

All the results are unofficial until the outcomes are certified by the county election board Friday.

Republican Councilman Brantley Moody also won his re-election representing District 7, 63 percent to 36 percent, over Libertarian Sean R. Thornton.

Council members serve four-year terms. The part-time job pays $20,738 annually, with additional pay for the chairman.

Meanwhile, Republicans did well in keeping two other courthouse seats.

Clerk of Court Julie Armstrong won her race against Democrat Dan Gregory with 52 percent of the vote.

In the coroner's race, Republican Chief Deputy Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal narrowly defeated Democrat Herbert S. Fielding 50.47 percent to 49.43 percent.