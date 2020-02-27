2020 Democrats struggle to cut into Joe Biden's lead in final days before SC primary

SPARTANBURG — Presidential hopefuls continued criss-crossing around South Carolina on Thursday, making their closing pitches to the state's Democratic voters about why they would be the best nominee to take on President Donald Trump in the final days before Saturday's crucial primary.

After facing increasing competition in recent weeks, South Carolina front-runner Joe Biden has appeared to catch a surge of momentum at a crucial moment in the race, as the former vice president extended his lead in multiple polls of the state.

But that did not stop some of his top challengers, including U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and California businessman Tom Steyer, from rallying their own substantial bases of supporters and seeking to persuade undecided voters to join their less conventional campaigns.

In a morning stop in Orangeburg, Steyer argued that Democrats need to nominate someone with business experience like him so that they can go toe-to-toe with Trump on economic issues.

"We need someone who can pull the Democratic Party together, and my argument is it should be a progressive, and that's what I am," Steyer said. "I want to appeal to the big tent that is the Democratic Party and the big tent that is America."

Some voters continue to express concern about Biden’s age, prompting them to consider other candidates challenging the 78-year-old former vice president. Minnie Anderson, a pastor from Denmark, said she is now leaning towards Steyer, who is 62.

"I think he's young enough to have the stamina, get into the office and do a great job," Anderson said. "I think he reaches a broad group of people regardless of which economic bracket they come from, and he listens to them, which can bring the community together.

Sanders' pitch

At a Spartanburg rally Thursday night, Sanders supporters remained hopeful that the Vermont senator could spring a surprise upset in South Carolina, pointing to his momentum coming out of recent victories in New Hampshire and Nevada.

“I think Biden has less support now than he did before because of how well Bernie’s been doing and because of how much of a fool Biden has been making of himself,” said Feeney, 25, a hospital worker from Greenville.

While Feeney acknowledged that Biden “unfortunately” remains the front-runner in South Carolina, he said many of Sanders’ 2016 supporters like him have stuck by his side, which has proven valuable in a crowded field as several other candidates split up more moderate Democratic voters.

Speaking to nearly 2,000 supporters at Wofford College, Sanders said he still believes he can win the “very, very important” South Carolina primary if he can inspire unprecedented levels of voter turnout in the state.

“We’ve come a long way,” Sanders said. “When we started this race, we were about 30 points behind. We’re closing that gap every day.”

A few days after they sparred on the South Carolina debate stage, Sanders also directly hit Biden, calling him a “good friend” but arguing that he is the wrong nominee for the times and will not motivate enough new voters to come to the polls.

“In my view, Donald Trump cannot be defeated by a traditional old-fashioned campaign,” Sanders said. “I don’t believe Joe can beat Trump when people learn he voted for the war in Iraq.”

Biden tours the coast

Speaking Thursday at a small-town community health center in McClellanville, Biden called Sanders' "Medicare for All" single-payer insurance proposal "a long, expensive slog" with little chance of passage. Biden countered with his "public option" government insurance plan to compete in the existing private market.

The former vice president emphasized that his plan could benefit Americans who missed out on Medicaid expansion after the 2010 Affordable Care Act because of their Republican governors.

Biden said his public option would “automatically enroll” about 200,000 residents who would have been eligible for an expanded Medicaid insurance program under the “Obamacare” law. But more than a dozen Republican-run states, including South Carolina, declined to expand Medicaid after the Supreme Court ruled that they couldn't be forced to do so.

Under what he called “Bidencare,” the former vice president said, “the state couldn’t do anything about it.”

Later, Biden told more than 600 people gathered at Coastal Carolina University that unifying the U.S. electorate will be the next president's biggest challenge but most necessary job. His unspoken subtext: Sanders can't do it.

"This nation isn’t looking for a revolution. It’s looking for results," Biden said.

Biden leading polls

Meanwhile, four more polls released Thursday showed Biden holding onto his S.C. lead that some questioned he could lose after a shaky start in early-voting states.

Biden held large double-digit advantages ranging from 16 to 28 percentage points over Sanders in polls from Monmouth College, Emerson College and Starboard Communications, a Lexington-based political consulting firm. His lead was more narrow in a Post and Courier-Change Research poll that had Sanders within the margin of error to Biden.

Steyer remains the consistent third choice in S.C. polls.

Biden's continued hold atop S.C. polls came after a second-place showing in Nevada on Saturday, his first finish among the leaders in the 2020 early-voting states.

Strong support among black voters, who cast about 60 percent of S.C. Democratic primary ballots, continues to carry Biden in the Palmetto State.

His African American voter backing in South Carolina ranged from 34 percent to 57 percent in the new polls, well ahead his rivals. Some of the polling came before Biden received an endorsement Wednesday from U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the state's most prominent black politician.

Biden has never trailed in any of the 34 polls taken in the state tracked by Real Clear Politics in the past year.

Still just days before the primary on Saturday, many recent S.C. polls have found more than 10 percent of voters undecided, creating a possible opportunity for Biden's challengers.

The Associated Press contributed