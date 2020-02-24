Democrats focus on Charleston in their last SC pitches ahead of Tuesday debate

Democrats converge on Charleston holding events as they prepare for Tuesday's Democratic debate.

If You Go

When/Where: 8 p.m.-10:15 p.m. Tuesday/Gaillard Center in Charleston

Broadcast/Stream: CBS and BET/CBSN

Moderators: "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O’Donnell, "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King, "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan, CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker

Who has qualified for the debate: Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren

Who has not qualified: Tulsi Gabbard

Deadline to qualify with polling: 11:59 p.m. Monday

Have a debate question? Use the hashtag #DemDebate on social media. Moderators might ask a voter question during the debate.

Street closings: Alexander Street just past the Gaillard Garage from 1 p.m.-11 p.m.; George Street between East Bay and Anson streets from 4 p.m.-11 p.m.; and Anson Street between George and Calhoun streets from 4 p.m.-11 p.m.

Other closings: City offices at 2 George St. at 11:30 a.m.; Gaillard Garage (to the general public); and Charleston County Public Library's main branch