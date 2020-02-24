Democrats focus on Charleston in their last SC pitches ahead of Tuesday debate

Pete Buttigieg marched with fast-food workers demanding a $15 hourly wage. Elizabeth Warren talked to a female-oriented gathering at a Charleston meeting room.
Joe Biden assembled a crowd of nearly 700 people at the College of Charleston. Pack-leader Bernie Sanders took part in a CNN nighttime town hall at Memminger Auditorium downtown.
The political showings on Monday illustrated just how important Charleston it is to picking the Democrats' 2020 presidential nominee as the candidates targeted partisans and interest groups around the city ahead of Saturday's vote.
To be sure, many of the candidates opted to stay in Charleston out of convenience, to be near the venue of Tuesday night's all-important debate at the Gaillard Center, hosted by CBS at 8 p.m.
But history also shows Democrats from Charleston County cast 40,000 ballots in 2016 in a county that, as a whole, voted against Donald Trump four years ago, making it a prize that goes beyond its history and notable restaurants.
Tuesday's debate is also the last joint appearance of all the South Carolina players and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg ahead of Super Tuesday. Bloomberg will be on stage here but not be on the state's ballots Saturday as he opted to skip competing in South Carolina, citing his late entry.
California businessman Tom Steyer was in Hilton Head Island on Monday, while Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar held a local fundraiser.
Here are some of the public events the candidates participated in:
Joe Biden
In his nearly 25 minutes of remarks inside the C of C's Johnson Center, Biden did not go after Sanders, his chief rival in the Democratic primary contest. Instead, he chose to discuss five policy areas: health care, gun control, climate change, student debt and youth political engagement.
Biden's most emphatic appeal to the audience came when he spoke about gun violence and the need for gun reform.
After nine black parishioners were gunned down at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church in 2015, Biden shared that he went to the site to gain solace.
He also said the victims would still be alive if the Brady Act, that he helped pass, had not been rolled back.
"I got news for you gun manufacturers: I’m coming for you, and I’m going to take you down," he said.
Prior to the forum, one woman standing in line said she was torn about whether she would vote for the candidate she likes or the candidate she thinks can win.
“I like Pete (Buttigieg), but I think that Joe is the one that can win. I just don’t know. I just don’t know,” said Simone Bonneau, who has made a point of attending candidate events when they’ve come to Charleston.
Pete Buttigieg
The former South Bend, Ind., mayor stood in solidarity with protesters from the "Fight for $15 and a Union" movement, advocating for a higher minimum wage outside the downtown McDonald's located on Spring Street.
"Our president says it's a good economy," Buttigieg told marchers. "But it's not a good economy until everybody can get ahead. That is what we believe in, and that is why I'm standing here."
South Carolina is one of five states without a minimum wage; it mirrors the federal rate at $7.25 an hour. The state also has the lowest percentage of union membership in the country.
"I don't care who you're supporting for president, you deserve $15 an hour," Buttigieg said. "You deserve a union, and we stand with you."
Tyesha Wearing of Santee marched with Buttigieg and said she was disappointed to hear that Indiana didn't have a $15 minimum wage, but it didn't change her mind about the candidate.
"He's helping us out by showing up," she said. "I'd still vote for him."
Amy Klobuchar
The Minnesota senator held a gathering at Hall's Chop House on King Street where she mentioned her support for tourism.
"In terms of an economic agenda, since I'm in Charleston, I was mentioning to these guys I actually have led all the efforts in the U.S. Senate on tourism, a nice little fact for Charleston," she said, according to a pool report released by her campaign.
"And just recently got the brand new USA bill reauthorized, which allows our country to advertise in foreign countries because every international tourist spends over $5,000 when they come to America, that's the average," she said.
It was one of several points about her record she made, including one that she said differentiated her from Sanders.
"And there is a clear difference between Sen. Sanders and myself on this. I always like to say that the Affordable Care Act is now ten points more popular in the United States. So I do not know why we would want to blow it up. But that is basically what he is talking about with Medicare for All," she said.
Bernie Sanders
On CNN, Sanders, the Vermont senator he is both ready for the Democrats' front-runner status and rejected claims he is too radical.
“I know if you look at the media, they say Bernie’s ideas are radical, they are extreme, they are out of mainstream,” Sanders said according to a CNN transcript. “Let me just tell you, I don’t think that is true.”
He then added: “Is raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour a radical idea?”
On being the front-runner he said, "You know, given the fact that I have been in opposition my entire career, that I’ve taken on every special interest, it is a little bit funny to find myself as the so-called front-runner," he said.
“But, look, we are going to enter this debate with the full knowledge that tens of millions of Americans want fundamental change in terms of what is going on in this country," the senator continued. "They're tired of a President who is a pathological liar.”
Tom Steyer
On Hilton Head Island, the California businessman told a crowd he has set a goal of getting 25 percent of the vote Saturday and "winning the state of South Carolina."
"We have until Saturday to do that," Steyer said during a breakfast meet-and-greet at the Hilton Head Island Beach & Tennis Resort, adding he has not been surprised to see his candidacy surging in the Palmetto State.
Most polls have Steyer receiving between 13 percent to 20 percent support from likely South Carolina Democratic primary voters, putting him in third place behind Biden and Sanders.
While much of Steyer's outreach has been focused on chipping in to Biden's support among African Americans, his Hilton Head event mostly featured white voters who said they have also been drawn to the message in Steyer's TV ads that have flooded South Carolina airwaves in recent months.
Albert Blanchard, a retired IT consultant, said he is worried that Sanders would be "too far left," including his signature Medicare-for-all proposal, which Steyer does not support.
"I just don't believe (Sanders) could ever beat Trump," Blanchard said. "But I think somebody with drive like this (Steyer), if they can pull that vote together, would probably have the best chance."
Elizabeth Warren
Warren spoke to a crowd of about 200 in Charleston's Cigar Factory. She touted her proposed wealth tax — one of the Massachusetts Democrat's most popular policies — and urged supporters to continue fighting for her campaign.
The tax would charge 2 percent of any assets over $50 million.
Warren argued in her 20 minute speech she could help spur reinvestment in education and child care with her tax, and said that supporters needed to "get in this fight."
"Fighting back is an act of patriotism," she said, adding later that “Americans are at our best when we see a problem, call it out, and fight back”
The Monday event, titled "Women with Warren," included a procession of female politicos, including three endorsers from South Carolina, Alicia Garza, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., one of Warren's most visible surrogates.
Pressley is a member of a high-profile progressive "squad" of female freshmen congresswomen, but the only one to back Warren over Sanders.
"I have grown tired of anyone coming into our communities pledging to save us ... what I am looking for and what we deserve is a partner,” Pressley said, arguing that Warren is that partner.
Jamie Lovegrove and Schuyler Kropf contributed to this report.