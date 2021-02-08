Democratic SC senator leaves party group over education policy disputes

COLUMBIA — A Democratic South Carolina senator is leaving his own party's legislative group due to long-running disputes over how aggressively they should push for teachers' priorities in education policy debates.

State Sen. Mike Fanning, D-Great Falls, told The Post and Courier he will no longer attend meetings of the Senate Democratic caucus, the group of 16 Democrats in the 46-member chamber that generally seeks to collaborate on some of the most high-profile issues.

"For the last year, it has become evident that neither party is listening to teachers, including the Senate Democratic caucus," Fanning said. "So I have redirected my energy that I once was spending in the caucus to meeting with teachers and working with teachers and fighting for teachers as they continually come under attack by both parties in the Senate."

The decision made official what he's been mulling for a while. He largely stopped attending the meetings a year ago, amid his filibuster of a massive education bill.

A spokeswoman for the Democratic caucus declined to comment.

The practical implications of Fanning's move are limited.

The Republican and Democratic caucuses are groups of lawmakers in each party that strategize together — in the Senate, there are 30 Republicans and 16 Democrats. But there are no requirements to vote in one bloc, and most issues in the Legislature do not fall neatly along party lines.

Even though he's leaving the caucus, Fanning will still identify as a Democrat for the time being, but he said that could also change if he determines that an "independent" label would be more applicable.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Still, his decision presents another setback for Senate Democrats after they lost three seats in the 2020 elections, which shrunk their minority to its lowest size since at least Reconstruction.

First elected in 2016, Fanning developed a reputation in recent years as a fierce promoter of teachers, which has endeared him to the teacher advocacy group SC for Ed but increasingly angered his Senate colleagues, who argue he spreads misinformation.

Fanning was a teacher himself in the 1990s, and he currently runs an organization that provides teacher training and job fairs for schools in several counties in and around his Senate district, which stretches from Fairfield and Chester counties up to southern parts of York.

In the 2020 session, Fanning spent almost two months fighting a sweeping education reform bill, insisting it did nothing to help teachers and had been written without enough of their input.

The legislation ultimately passed the Senate overwhelmingly in March, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic forced the session to end early. The House had passed a very different version of the bill a year earlier, but the two chambers never got a chance to try to compromise between the two measures, which officially died with the November elections.

While he is disassociating with the Senate Democratic caucus, Fanning said he would remain the only White member of the S.C. Legislative Black Caucus because he felt they have been more receptive to the concerns of teachers.