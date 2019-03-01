U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-Charleston, calls for U.S. Senators to take action Friday, March 1, 2019 after the House of Representatives passed a pair of gun reform measures this week. One of the bills seeks to close the so-called "Charleston loophole," a glitch in the law that allowed Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof to purchase a gun when an FBI background check took more than three days to complete. Caitlin Byrd/Staff