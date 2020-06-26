Democratic race for a North Charleston seat in the Statehouse settled — temporarily

Certification of the Democratic primary results for a North Charleston seat in the Statehouse was allowed to go forward Friday after intervention by the state Supreme Court.

The move means that for now, Deon Tedder is the declared winner of the party's House District 109 primary.

Friday's certification by the state Election Commission in Columbia came after two of Tedder's recent primary opponents, James Johnson and Jeff Wilder, both filed legal challenges.

The two have questioned whether Tedder is a legally registered voter of House District 109.

Wilder finished third in the first round of voting June 9, while Johnson lost in Tuesday's runoff by a 56 percent to 44 percent margin.

Johnson had attempted to postpone Friday's certification, obtaining a temporary restraining order from a Charleston circuit judge.

The election commission, however, asked the Supreme Court to overrule the restraining order, allowing the certification to continue.

That request was granted by Chief Justice Don Beatty.

Chris Whitmire, spokesman for the election commission, said the agency went to the high court on grounds it is the commission's role to count election results and that protests over candidates and qualifications have other avenues.

Monday is the deadline to file protests with the state Democratic Party, he said, while the parties have until Aug. 17 to certify their candidates for the November ballot.

The seat is currently held by Democrat David Mack, who is retiring this year. No Republican filed for the seat.

The legal challenges remain and a hearing is planned for next week.