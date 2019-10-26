COLUMBIA — A day after President Donald Trump received an award from a criminal justice reform group, Democratic presidential candidates called it preposterous to give him any credit on the subject and thanked Benedict College for taking control of this weekend's event billed as a bipartisan discussion on reducing prison populations.

Democrats were already stunned by the announcement that Trump would give Friday's keynote speech at the Second Step Presidential Justice Forum, hosted at the historically black college in Columbia. For its organizer, the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center, to reward him was too much to take.

"I just couldn’t believe that Donald Trump would be given an award when it relates to criminal justice reform," U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California said to applause, explaining why she decided hours after Trump's speech to drop out of the forum.

Harris, who received the same award two years ago, jumped back in after Benedict took over Saturday. The scheduled lineup, however, was the same, with each Democratic candidate given an hour on stage beginning Saturday morning. The forum finishes Sunday.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, a Benedict trustee and Justice Center member who helped broker the takeover, said the college needed control after receiving criticism that the president was allowed to make a speech before a group of supporters rather than take questions from the audience like other 2020 candidates.

With the control of the forum settled, the Democrats took to the stage in the early-voting presidential state and echoed each other in outlining their plans for overhauling a criminal justice system they called unjust and racist.

Their plans included ending the cash bail system that keeps people in jail simply because they're too poor to pay, legalizing marijuana, retroactively striking weed convictions, and closing private prisons.

All called the so-called "war on drugs" an utter failure that's wrongly created mass incarceration. People who have served their time should have the same rights as everyone else to secure college loans, get assistance for food and housing, and be able to vote, they said.

The Democrats took jabs only at Trump, not each other, using part of their time given to lay out their platform to blast the Republican president they hope to unseat.

"The word justice and Donald Trump do not go in the same sentence," said U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, referenced Trump's tweet earlier this week that called Democrats' impeachment probe a lynching.

"We can damn well do better than a president who compares impeachment to lynching, which is a pattern of white supremacist terrorism," he said.

Buttigieg even went on to credit one of his rivals, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, for helping push the First Step Act that Trump signed last December. The measure gives judges more discretion when sentencing some drug offenders, eases mandatory minimum sentences and encourages inmates to participate in programs designed to reduce the risk of recidivism. Such programs give inmates credits that they can use to gain an earlier release.

"Donald Trump was given an award for the 10 seconds it took him to sign a bill into law that contradicts every one of his instincts," Booker said. "And by giving him that platform unchecked for close to an hour, the Bipartisan Justice Center allowed him to create some illusion of support from communities like HBCUs."

Former Vice President Joe Biden took issue with Trump saying he's done more for African Americans than President Barack Obama. Beyond backing the First Step Act, Trump has touted signing the opportunity zones tax law meant to bring investment to low-income neighborhoods.

"Oh," Biden said, pausing as he patted his heart. "Come one."

A Benedict College student asked what advice Biden would give her if she was his daughter about the next time a police officer stopped her.

"If you were my daughter, you’d be a Caucasian girl and you wouldn’t be pulled over," he said to applause and laughter.

Biden's plan, as well as his rivals' platforms, included improving police training.

Biden, the front-runner in South Carolina 2020 polls, reminded the audience several times of his relationship to Obama and accused Trump of fanning "the fumes of white supremacy."

"I'm enormously proud of what our administration accomplished," he said. "Now it’s time to finish the job."