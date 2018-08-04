COLUMBIA — The Democratic nominee for South Carolina governor has withdrawn his candidacy for three smaller parties after questions were raised about whether it could potentially knock him off the ballot altogether.

James Smith, a 22-year state lawmaker from Columbia who won the Democratic primary for governor in June, submitted paperwork Thursday afternoon to simultaneously seek the nominations for the Working Families, Green and Libertarian Parties.

The strategy, known as a "fusion candidacy," is not unprecedented in South Carolina, one of eight states where it is legal. By winning the nomination for multiple parties, the candidate can appear on the ballot multiple times and all the votes for that candidate are accumulated at the end.

But leaders of two of the smaller parties said Smith had not reached out to them before filing, and the chairman for the Libertarian Party suggested they were likely to vote against his nomination.

That could have presented an extraordinary problem for Smith: According to a South Carolina law known as the "sore loser" statute, if a candidate loses the nomination for any party, they are barred from appearing on the general election ballot for any other party — even if they already won a primary.

So shortly after The Post and Courier brought up the possibility Friday that the move could derail Smith's candidacy and leave the Democrats searching for a new nominee, Smith decided to "eliminate potential misunderstanding" by withdrawing from consideration for the three smaller parties.

"We didn't want anything to distract from our message or our positive vision for South Carolina's future," Smith said.

Smith will face incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster in November.

While the decision to seek the nomination for additional parties could have allowed Smith to pick up a few extra votes, he also said it was designed to demonstrate that he would not be a partisan governor.

Even though he is withdrawing from consideration for the three other parties, Smith said he and running mate Mandy Powers Norell "will remain independent thinkers" and will "continue to pursue practical, nonpartisan solutions faced by all of our state's people."