Democrat Joe Cunningham again outraises Republicans in SC's 1st Congressional District

Democrat Joe Cunningham raised more than $700,000 in the first three months of the year, leaving him with a stockpile of cash that is three times greater than the war chest of his most financially formidable Republican rival.

The freshman Democrat began this month with $2.5 million cash on hand, according to the latest fundraising reports filed Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission.

In the first quarter, which spans from January to March, Cunningham raised $705,688 and spent $341,512 for his reelection bid in South Carolina's coastal and historically conservative 1st Congressional District.

He surpassed each of the four Republican challengers in both fundraising and cash on hand.

Cunningham, a top Republican target in 2020, represents a district President Donald Trump carried in 2016 by double-digit margins. It was previously represented by Mark Sanford, who lost his 2018 GOP primary.

Republicans see the Charleston-anchored district as a must-win if they want to flip 17 seats and regain control of the House. Meanwhile, Democrats are trying not only to defend their turf but also expand their influence nationally.

Filings show Cunningham received $17,000 from political committees this quarter, including $1,000 from Majority Whip U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., and $2,000 from Cheri Bustos, chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

So far, Cunningham's fundraising totals have been a challenge for any of the four GOP challengers in the race to overcome.

State Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Daniel Island, came the closest.

Mace, who was the first woman to graduate from The Citadel Corps of Cadets, was the top fundraiser on the Republican side of the race. She raised $294,774 during the first three months of 2020, spending $202,195. She ended the quarter with $805,610 in the bank.

Election filings show Mace also received the financial backing of some Republican Party leaders who are taking an early interest in the contest ahead of the June 9 GOP primary. After House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., endorsed Mace in March, federal filings show his PAC gave Mace a combined $10,000 that month.

Additionally, the Eye of the Tiger PAC associated with House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., gave her $5,000 on March 17.

Mount Pleasant Town Councilwoman Kathy Landing had the second-best fundraising quarter among the GOP primary candidates. She took in $100,165 over the same three-month span. The figure includes $7,742.86 that Landing kicked in herself, according to federal filings.

To date, she has self-financed roughly 60 percent of her campaign.

Bikers for Trump co-founder Chris Cox has seen his fundraising numbers slide from their zenith at $90,000 in the fall to $6,885 in the past three months. He spent $13,468 and had $6,031 left in his campaign account.

Cox told The Post and Courier last week that he is now preparing to "ramp up" his fundraising efforts in the coming months.

Brad Mole, who works as the housing and neighborhood services administrator for the town of Bluffton, raised $2,245 in the first quarter. He also loaned himself $3,240, and ended the filing period with $393 cash on hand.

All of the candidates in the race must now contend with an uncertain fundraising environment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus has forced campaigns to rethink how they connect with voters and also how they raise money.

Political analysts predict the next three months will pose a great challenge for candidates but said it could also inspire some creative campaign tactics.

So far, Landing and Mace are the only candidates in the race who are up on TV with district-wide campaign ads.