Democrat Jaime Harrison again outraises GOP incumbent Lindsey Graham in SC Senate race

COLUMBIA — For the second consecutive quarter, Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison outraised U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham in his bid to unseat South Carolina's three-term Republican incumbent.

Graham raised around $8.4 million between April and June of 2020, according to federal disclosures filed Wednesday, falling short of the whopping $14 million that Harrison brought in over the same period.

Despite Harrison's record-breaking 3-month haul, Graham maintains a cash advantage in the race. He had $15 million left in his campaign account at the end of June compared to Harrison's $10 million.

The race, fueled largely by out-of-state contributions to both candidates, is by far the best-funded political contest in South Carolina history, ensuring both candidates will have more than enough resources to run far-reaching campaigns heading into the crucial home stretch.

Before this election cycle, $14 million was more than any U.S. Senate candidates in the state from either party had raised for their entire campaigns.

Harrison campaign spokesman Guy King said the second quarter figures are proof that "the momentum in this race is firmly on the side of Jaime Harrison’s grassroots campaign to bring back hope to South Carolina."

"Our record-breaking fundraising haul is equipping this campaign with the resources it needs to defeat Lindsey Graham, a politician whose 25-year career in Washington has disconnected him from the realities facing South Carolina families during this public health crisis," King said.